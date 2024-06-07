Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya has won a brand new Nord SUV car after beating the company's CEO in a match

Onakoya, who recently set a new Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, said he had given his dad his only car with no clear plan on how to replace it

In addition to his car win, Tunde revealed he became the global brand ambassador of Nord Motors and shared how he won the company's CEO

Tunde Onakoya, a Nigerian chess master, has been given a new car and bagged an ambassadorial deal after winning Oluwatobi Ajayi, the CEO of Nord Motors, in a chess match.

The 30-year-old founder of Chess in Slums Africa (CISA) disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 6.

Tunde Onakoya noted that he managed to win the CEO from a very complex position. Photo Credit: Tunde Onakoya

Onakoya had given his dad his car

Onakoya recalled how he had given his father his only car before he travelled to America.

Onakoya's dad sold his taxi 13 years ago to pay for his Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

Onakoya said he gave his dad the car without a clear replacement plan.

"Just before I traveled to America, I called my dad and gave him my only car. he had sold his taxi 13 years ago so I could pay for my WAEC and JAMB examination fees. The joy on his face brought tears- it was the least I could do for my parents who sacrificed everything so I could get an Education.

"It wasn’t clear how I was going to get a new car without spending a fortune but i had faith," Onakoya wrote.

How Onakoya won Nord Motors CEO

Onakoya shared how Nord Motors CEO, a strong chess player, invited him for a match and proposed a strong deal.

He said he won the CEO from a very complex position after an hour of intense play. In his words:

"Yesterday, I got a call from @oluwatobiajayij , the CEO of @nordmotion , inviting me to his office for a chat and a chess match.

"During our conversation, he proposed an outrageous deal: if I could beat him, I could choose any car in their showroom for free. Knowing he was a strong chess player from our previous game analyses(Although we had never played before), I accepted the challenge. After about an hour of intense play, I managed to win from a very complex position."

Onakoya broke the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon in April at New York's iconic Times Square.

Netizens celebrate Tunde Onakoya

Godwin Okoh said:

"Your life is an inspiration to a lot of young people and your journey is one that proves that a life is only relevant when it goes beyond just what one can get to what one can actually give.

"Congratulations King."

Maurice Nelson said:

"Tunde oo!!

"You keep INSPIRING me in many ways .

"Congratulations Sir."

Festus Moses said:

"Big Congratulations Tunde Onakoya . The last lines of your post is indeed a deep message. Thanks for always being inspirational."

Master Nelson said:

"Congratulations

"Truly, the gift of a man maketh way for him ❤️."

Odidi Micheal Osilamah said:

"God bless NordMotion.

"Congratulations to you.

"You have inspired me to keep up doing good and good works because I believe I will also get big life changing opportunities in life.

"Thanks. ❤"

Duke Akaiso said:

"Congratulations .

"I literally smiled reading through.

"A gift, when nurtured and groomed can actually make way for you.

"Much inspiration, sir.

"Thank you."

Abasiono Monday said:

"Congratulations, Sir.

"This is a clear example that once it is your season, everything aligns."

