A family of seven revealed how they managed to eat daily with N2,000 in a video that went viral

In the video, the family made swallow with cassava flour and oilless okro soup with crayfish as their protein

After the video went viral, Good Samaritans on social media decided to donate towards the family support

A Nigerian family went viral after they shared how they cooked with N2,000 daily.

The family, consisting of five children and their parents, was featured in a 'sapa food series' content by an online food influencer, Tosin, popularly known as Tspices Kitchen.

Mrs Okpanacgi cooks with 2k for her family of 7. Photo: @tspiceskitchen

In a TikTok video by @tspiceskitchen, Tosin noted that she wanted to use a real family for the series and visited the Okpanachi family.

How family of 7 spend N2k for meal

The influencer went with the family to get okro, maggi, crayfish, locust beans, and cassava flour for the meal.

After making the food, the influencer posted the video on TikTok and Instagram.

She said:

“Can 2k feed a family of 7 in this economy? Visited a real family to see how they do it! Welcome to day one of our sapa food series! We made Cassava swallow and oiless okro soup! Ever tried this meal?”

Nigerians raise N1 million for family of 7

As the video went viral, Nigerians raised over N1 million for the family.

Tosin announced this on another post, as she noted that more donations were still coming in.

See the viral video below:

Reactions as family of 7 spends N2k on food

@Nini@movies said:

"They're so clean."

@Lantern said:

"Imagine i go to work and dem use my wife do content before i come back from work."

@𝐙𝐀𝐎 said:

"Okra wey no draw"

How kind Nigerians support fellow citizens

Kind Nigerians have, in recent times, shown support for people in their own way.

Legit.ng previously reported that a hawker was gifted bags of rice in a shopping spree by a kind Nigerian.

Also, another man gifted a school bag to a student in need, while another donated a borehole and free school items to children of a community.

