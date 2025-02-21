A Nigerian man in the United States recounted his experience after missing out on a job offer from the NNPC

In an X post, he shared what he has achieved so far since he missed out on an NNPC job ooportunity in 2019

His experience moved many who applied for such jobs, as he gave them words of encouragement

A Nigerian man in the United States, Onyedika Ani, inspired many when he shared his experience with recruitment in the NNPC Limited.

He shared how he felt when he did not get the job despite attending the interview in 2019.

The US-based man shared how he cried after losing NNPC job offer. Photo: @anionyedikag, NNPC

While reacting to a young man's rejection letter, @anionyedikag said he cried his eyes out after missing out on the NNPC job in 2019.

According to him, it was the first time he cried profusely as an adult.

Man bags 2 Masters degree after missing NNPC job

Onyedika had achieved a lot since losing out on the offer. According to him, he bagged two Master's degrees in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

He also revealed that he was on the verge of bagging his PhD from a university in America.

Sharing the interview letter he got, Onyedika said:

“Dear Friend, I was in your shoes 5yrs ago, so I understand how you feel. I cried profusely for the first time in my adult life when I didn’t get the offer letter from NNPC. Since then, I have completed 2 MSc (Nig and UK) and on the verge of obtaining my PhD (US).

“With the benefit of hindsight, I wouldn’t have accepted that offer. God has a plan and purpose of all of us. Keep working on yourself, the future is brighter.”

Reactions trail man's achievements

His experience moved many who applied for such jobs, as he gave them words of encouragement.

@DrNancy76891524 said:

“Rejection could mean do something different. It could mean get stronger and better. It could mean a whole lot but in it all,don’t quit because of a rejection letter.”

@Iwillfinishyou said:

“Just the same way I feel.....but thank God, I'm moving on already!”

NNPC recently announced that it had sent employment letters to those who were succesfful in its just-concluded recruitment.

Sample of NNPC employment letter. Photo: @MSingawa

