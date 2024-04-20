A professional chess player, Tunde Onakoya, has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon chess game

Shortly after setting a new record, Onakoya posted his achievement via his official X account and netizens applauded him

Speaking further, he said he was not stopping yet and expressed his utmost determination to push the record to 60 hours

Congratulations have been pouring in for Tunde Onakoya, a professional chess player who set a new Guinness World Record.

Tunde confirmed his remarkable feat in a now-viral post shared via his official X account.

Nigerian chess player hits 58 hours Photo credit: Tunde Onakoya/X.

Source: Twitter

Tunde vows to reach 60 hours

The record breaking endeavour taking place at New York City’s iconic Times Square, has reached 58 hours, establishing Onakoya as the new record holder.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The determined player has also promised to keep pushing the record until he gets to 60 long hours.

In his post, Onakoya said:

“We have done it. We’re pushing to 60 hours guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going. We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world.

"This is our why – the reason we are doing this. Let’s demonstrate to the world the incredible power of love. Together, we can make this happen.”

Onakoya has broken the former record which was set by Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, who played chess for 56 hours and 9 minutes in 2018.

High profile personalities like President Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and singers Davido and Adekunle Gold have expressed their support for Onakoya’s record-breaking endeavour.

Reactions as Nigerian man breaks chess record

Social media users stormed the comments section to congratulate the young man.

Tolulope Michael said:

"Finally!! You did not just get to your 58 hours target, you surpassed it and added extra two hours to make it 60 not only because you wanted a round number but to also create more time for more donations for the African kids. I pray the good lord continues to bless you and all that you lay hand on. Congratulations, dreamer boy."

Just Kings reacted:

"Congratulations my friend. You’re a CHAMP."

Nupeco Tv reacted:

"Congratulations to Tunde Onakoya as he breaks the Guinness World Record."

Ishow leck said:

"You’re a winner bro. Congratulations, you’re an inspiration for dreams always come through."

Shawnifee added:

"Huge congratulations to you, Tunde. You’ve proved that impossible is nothing, and definitely left a lasting legacy in this world. You’re an inspiration for many generations to come!"

Watch the video below:

Hilda Baci confirmed as Guinness Record breaker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 27-year-old Nigerian chef Hilda Baci was confirmed as the new world record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The previous record for the longest hours a person had cooked was 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds, held by an Indian chef, Lata London.

Source: Legit.ng