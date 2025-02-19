Global site navigation

Celebrities

Paul Okoye Complains about School Teacher Who Asked Him to Label Cockroach: "Una Waste My Time"

by  Enenaite Blessing 3 min read
  • Singer Paul Okoye, also known as Rude Boy, has stated that a teacher in his secondary school wasted his time
  • He noted that while in secondary school, he was asked to draw and label a cockroach, which he did
  • However, the Reason With Me hitmaker revealed what the activity meant to him, and he got different comments on social media

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, professionally known as Rude Boy, has said that the drawing and labeling of a cockroach in secondary school was a waste of time.

His post caught the attention of netizens who stated that it may not necessarily be a waste because the task helped to develop his brain.

Paul Okoye calls out his secondary school teacher for asking him to draw and label cockroach
Paul Okoye complains about his secondary school teacher who asked him to draw and label a cockroach. Image credit: @iamkingrudy
Source: Instagram

Some people agreed with the artiste and noted that drawing animals in secondary school was tiring and was not needed for their adult lives.

Paul Okoye and family

Paul is the younger twin of singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P. Both of them made up the defunct music group P-Square.

After entertaining their fans for many years, the group split and continued with their music careers individually.

Paul is married to Ifeoma Ivy after he divorced his first wife Anita Okoye. He had three children with Anita and currently has a daughter with Ifeoma.

Peter is married to business executive Lola Omotayo-Okoye and their union is blessed with two children.

See Paul Okoye's post in the link.

See Paul Okoye and his family's photos below:

Reactions to Paul Okoye's take on cockroach

Check out some of the reactions as Paul Okoye says that drawing cockroaches in secondary school was a waste of time below

@jjskylet_ commented:

"Why u waste ur ex wife time?"

@ogensimah said:

"Schools should concentrate on applicable knowledge that helps in the real world from the start. I wonder why this applicable knowledge is not taught in schools, yet it is among the things we need most in life."

@osatohandsome reacted:

"They didn’t waste our time, it was for brain development."

@itsbenosoft commented:

"Actually it’s not a waste of time but most don’t understand these concept and will never do. Many of those information has helped me and please don’t ask me how labeling a cockroach has helped me but mosquitoes have in several ways. Thanks."

@love_umaha commented:

"It was not a waste of time. Those taxes helps you in planing and finishing your projects today."

@chila_ani noted:

"Just the way you waste your ex time and marry Gen Z."

@brightangel_hairempire commented:

"It's not waste of time, it's for brain development, now you can draw a business plan and label it to succeed."

Paul Okoye blasts Joe Igbokwe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul had given a clap back at Joe Igbokwe for trying to wade into the feud that rocked P-Square

Igbokwe questioned whether P-Square had any elders in their family and criticized the twins for not living amicably with each other.

In response to Igbokwe's comments about the dispute, Paul clapped back at him with a few strong statements.

