A first-class graduate who went for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited recruitment interview shared the outcome

As many were receiving their employment mail, the lady shared how she prayed for the NNPC job

NNPC Limited had announced that it had concluded its recruitment process, and appointment letters were being sent out

A Nigerian lady, Patricia Abu, shared what happened after she attended the interview during the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited recruitment.

The first-class graduate shared how she had been hoping on God to get the job after going for the interview.

The first-class graduate said she has been praying for the NNPC job. Photo: @iamPatabu

Source: Twitter

In an X post by @iamPatabu, the lady said she knew she was to be grateful despite anything that happened.

First class graduate shares outcome of NNPC interview

However, she felt heartbroken after she didn't get any feedback from NNPC, following the interview.

She said it was difficult for her to be grateful when heartbroken.

Patience said that though she was a first class graduate, NNPC did not send her a letter of employment.

Her words:

“Scripture says in all things, give God thanks. But, it's very difficult to thank God when you're heartbroken. Been praying and trusting God for this NNPC job only to not get a feedback. And I have a First class degree o. In all, thank you Jesus!!!”

A netizen, @mamachimy, who came across the post encouraged the young lady and told her that her time would come.

The reaction read:

“Your own will come.”

NNPC Limited recently announced that it had commenced sending out appointment letters to successful candidates.

The announcement read:

"NNPC Limited is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of its recruitment exercise, which was conducted with utmost fairness, transparency, and rigor, and is highly regarded as one of the best in the country. Following this completion, successful candidates will be receiving their appointment letters.

“We express our sincere gratitude to all applicants who participated in the process. We are hopeful that those who were not selected this time will look forward to future opportunities with NNPC Limited.

“We continue to uphold our commitment to excellence and equal opportunity in our hiring processes as we strive to build a world-class energy company.”

Sample of NNPC employment mail. Photo: @MSIngawa

Source: Twitter

Read related stories on NNPC recruitment

Man misses wedding to attend NNPC exam

In a related story, a man who missed his wedding for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited recruitment was eventually employed by the company.

The applicant’s colleague shared the story on his X page as applicants started getting employment emails.

Many who came across the post gave their opinion on the recruitment process and shared their experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng