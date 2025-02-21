NNPC Recruitment: First Class Graduate Who Attended Interview Shares Unexpected Outcome
- A first-class graduate who went for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited recruitment interview shared the outcome
- As many were receiving their employment mail, the lady shared how she prayed for the NNPC job
- NNPC Limited had announced that it had concluded its recruitment process, and appointment letters were being sent out
A Nigerian lady, Patricia Abu, shared what happened after she attended the interview during the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited recruitment.
The first-class graduate shared how she had been hoping on God to get the job after going for the interview.
In an X post by @iamPatabu, the lady said she knew she was to be grateful despite anything that happened.
First class graduate shares outcome of NNPC interview
However, she felt heartbroken after she didn't get any feedback from NNPC, following the interview.
She said it was difficult for her to be grateful when heartbroken.
Patience said that though she was a first class graduate, NNPC did not send her a letter of employment.
Her words:
“Scripture says in all things, give God thanks. But, it's very difficult to thank God when you're heartbroken. Been praying and trusting God for this NNPC job only to not get a feedback. And I have a First class degree o. In all, thank you Jesus!!!”
A netizen, @mamachimy, who came across the post encouraged the young lady and told her that her time would come.
The reaction read:
“Your own will come.”
NNPC Limited recently announced that it had commenced sending out appointment letters to successful candidates.
The announcement read:
"NNPC Limited is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of its recruitment exercise, which was conducted with utmost fairness, transparency, and rigor, and is highly regarded as one of the best in the country. Following this completion, successful candidates will be receiving their appointment letters.
“We express our sincere gratitude to all applicants who participated in the process. We are hopeful that those who were not selected this time will look forward to future opportunities with NNPC Limited.
“We continue to uphold our commitment to excellence and equal opportunity in our hiring processes as we strive to build a world-class energy company.”
