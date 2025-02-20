After Pope Francis was announced to be in the hospital, there were speculations already as to who would succeed him

Reports emerged in the week that the papal head was in the hospital where he was recovering from pneumonia

There are at least eight top cardinals at the Vatican who might possibly succeed the ailing Pope who is currently 88 years old

Pope Frances was hospitalised within the week after he became sick with pneumonia.

As the Catholic faithful and other Christians around the world continue to pray for him, there are also speculations about his possible successor.

The 88-year-old head of the Vatican is reported to be recovering but a list of possible Cardinals who might succeed him is circulating online.

Legit.ng presents the list of eight Cardinals who might become Pope, according to the New York Post.

1. Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Cardinal Pietro Parolin is 70 years old and he is native of Italy. He was made a cardinal in 2014 by Pope Francis.

Currently, Parolin is a diplomat, serving as the Vatican's secretary of state.

He is listed as the number one favourite if a conclave was to be held.

2. Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu

Fridolin Ambongo Besungu is a 65-year-old cardinal from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He is the only African Cardinal on the list of possible success which is making the rounds online.

Besungu was made a cardinal in 2019 by Pope Francis.

Besungu who is the President of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, is opposed to some policies implemented by the current Pope.

For instance, he is opposed to the doctrine of Fiducia supplicans — which allowed priests to bless unmarried and same-sex couples.

3. Cardinal Wim Eijk

Wim Eijk is a 71-year-old cardinal from the Netherlands. His name has also been prominently mentioned in the list of possible successors.

Eijk is a former medical doctor and was regarded as a conservative cardinal.

He was made a cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012.

4. Cardinal Peter Erdo

Another cardinal who might succeed Pope Francis is Cardinal Peter Erdo

The 72 cleric hails from Hungary and he is also regarded as a conservative cardinal.

He is the former president of the Council of Bishops Conferences of Europe. Erdo was made a cardinal in 2003 by Pope John Paul II.

5. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle

Luis Antonio Tagle is a 67-cardinal from the Philippines. Currently, he is serving as the pro-prefect for the Section of First Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization and as president of the Interdicasterial Commission for Consecrated Religious.

He was made a cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012.

If elected, he would be the first person from the Asian continent to become Pope.

6. Cardinal Raymond Burke

Raymond Burke is from the United States and he is 76 years old. He is a native of Wisconsin and former archbishop of St. Louis.

Burke was made a cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010.

He has often challenged the current Pope Francis' policies.

7. Cardinal Mario Grech

Mario Grech was made a cardinal in 2020 by Pope Francis and he is from Malta.

Crech is the current secretary general of the Synod of Bishops and his views are considered moderate.

Cardinal Grech is 67 and is among the youngest on the list.

8. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi

Another person who has received a prominent mention among possible successors is Cardinal Matteo Zuppi.

He was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2019.

Cardina Zupi is 69 years old and he is from Italy and he is currently the President of the Italian Episcopal Conference.

