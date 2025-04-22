On Monday, April 21, Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, passed away from a cerebral stroke, throwing the global Catholic community and nations around the world into mourning

Pope Francis was the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State until his demise at 88

While the late Pope would be laid to rest on Saturday, April 26, Legit.ng explains why his signet ring is destroyed with a special hammer or a pair of shears

The head of the Catholic church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis, passed away on Monday at 88, striking Catholic faithfuls and nations with grief.

As per Catholic tradition, a series of activities have immediately followed the death of the late Pope, who led the Catholic church for 13 years.

Pope Francis, former head of Catholic church, passes away at 88. Photo Credit: Pool, Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

The first thing done after the pope's death is the sealing of his apartments, which is carried out by the official Chamberlain, or Camerlengo, of the Roman Catholic Church.

One of the key rituals is the destruction of the Pope's signet ring, which was worn on the right hand's ring finger (fourth finger).

The Mirror UK reported that the pope's ring is destroyed with a special hammer or a pair of shears, as per Catholic rituals.

This is carried out by the senior Vatican official, who sealed the pope's apartments and announced his death.

Significance of destroying Pope's papal ring

As per Daily Mail report, the pope's signet ring, also called the Pope's Fisherman's Ring, is destroyed to mark the end of his authority.

The practice is also done to safeguard the ring against misuse, such as forgery of documents.

After the official confirmation of the Pope's death and before the cardinals formally begin the papal conclave to elect the next Pope, the ceremony of destroying the papal ring takes place.

Pope Benedict XVI, however, altered the practice of destroying a Pope's ring when he resigned from the papacy in 2013.

Reason for destroying Pope's ring stirs reactions

Marion McKenzie said:

"Instead of destroying it could be sold and money giving to needy .i am sure the Pope would be happy with that."

Pinkie Ogle said:

"The world is a classroom, we could learn something daily. May his precious soul Rest In Eternal Peace ❤️🙏🏼."

Joesphine Mary Defanti -Dossi said:

"It has been announced on the italian tv channels that this tradition will NOT be followed with Pope Francis' ring.

"It will be annulled by scratching the face of it."

Kathy Weisgerber said:

"I was told instead of taking a solid gold he had a gold plated ring so he could be like the average people. I can’t believe the comments people have made about the pope, he was a great and humble man that I admired and I am not even Catholic."

Heather Sidney Empleo said:

"It's normal. Every death of a Pope they destroy the signet ring as a sign of the end of his Reign. It must be destroyed to avoid purged documents and when the next pope took over his place they will create another personalized signet ring."

How new pope is chosen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously explained how a new pope is selected following the death of Pope Francis.

After the pope's death, the cardinals are summoned to a meeting at the Vatican, followed by the conclave, as the election is known. The election is held in strict secrecy inside the Sistine Chapel, famously painted by Michelangelo.

The College of Cardinals governs the Church between the Pope's death and the election of his successor. Individual cardinals vote for their preferred candidate until a winner is determined, a process that can take several days.

