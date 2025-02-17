Sister of the lecturer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has reacted to the expulsion of the student who allegedly assaulted her brother

The woman shared her thoughts on the expulsion and what the student could do to redeem herself

In a Facebook post, the woman hailed the school for the decision they made towards the student's behaviour on campus

Following the expulsion of a 300-level UNIZIK student who allegedly assaulted a lecturer, the sister of the affected lecturer, Adaora Chinwe Okoye, reacted to her expulsion.

The lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, was allegedly fought by a student, Goddy Mbakwe Precious, on the school premises.

The incident led to the expulsion of the student by the school authorities with immediate effect.

UNIZIK lecturer’s sister reacts to student’s expulsion

On her Facebook page, Adaora shared what Precious should do concerning the expulsion.

She shared three things Precious should do to redeem her image and turn a new leaf.

Adaora also referred to Precious as a “misguided little girl.”

Her Facebook post read:

“She should wholeheartedly accept her punishment, show remorse for her actions and declare a public and unreserved apology for her actions.

“That's the only way she can begin to redeem whatever image is left of herself and her family and turn a new leaf. At the end of the day, she's just a misguided little girl.”

Adaora went on to appreciate the university for expelling the student.

She said:

“Thank you #unizik for setting the firm boundaries needed to discourage such disturbing behaviour in future.”

While reacting to the incident earlier, Adaora had expressed her anger about the alleged assault on the lecturer.

“I am into academics just like my brother Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye. It's scary to see young students so bold and stupid, harass their teachers in such manner. I wonder what the future holds, for our educational institutions if such behaviour is tolerated or mildly treated.

“What manner of rage is in that young girl? Where did the audacity come from? Are we really safe in the hands of these students?Should we now be scared of them?”

UNIZIK alumna reacts to student’s expulsion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman who attended Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) said the school’s judgment of its student who allegedly assaulted a lecturer was too much.

Videos of the student allegedly fighting a lecturer had gone viral on social media, which resulted in a statement from the school.

In a Facebook post, the woman shared what she expected as punishment from the school despite demanding justice for the lecturer.

