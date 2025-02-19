The lecturer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) who was allegedly assaulted by a student has finally addressed the public following the latter’s expulsion

He appeared on a podcast and shared how he felt about discussing the viral incident, which had become a topic on social media

Many who came across his video shared their thoughts on the man’s appearance on a podcast amid the ongoing trend

Dr Chukwudi Okoye, the UNIZIK lecturer who was allegedly assaulted by a student, appeared on a podcast to speak about the incident.

The lecturer was allegedly fought by a student, Goddy Mbakwe Precious, on the school premises, leading to her expulsion.

UNIZIK lecturer granted an interview on the viral incident. Photo: @yankontentfactory, Facebook/Chukwudi Michael Okoye

In a video by @yankontentfactory on TikTok, the lecturer appeared on a podcast hosted by Yanbaba, where he was asked about the incident.

He also gave insight into what he did for a living aside from being a lecturer.

Dr Okoye said he was a deacon in his church and also a career and relationship counsellor.

Dr Chukwudi Okoye, who appeared on a podcast after a student who allegedly assaulted him got expelled. Photo: Chukwudi Michael Okoye

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer speaks on podcast

The interviewer asked him if he had a premonition of the incident before it occurred.

However, Dr Okoye said he was still processing all that happened, and that was why he was being careful about speaking about it.

The lecturer said:

“As much as I want to really get into this gist because it’s actually one of those talks that has been making the rounds. But I’m quite careful this time around to get into it because I’m yet to fully process everything that happened.

“As believers, there’s every tendency that before something huge happens, you’ll get the sign.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail assaulted UNIZIK lecturer’s interview

Many who came across his video shared their thoughts on the man’s appearance on a podcast.

@Mr phile said:

"Dr. l advice U not to be granting interviews,it's may complicate the issue, every rational man believes that the ex student was wrong."

@Broken Juni said:

"Na only me and this man get the same character for this world we no plenty wey God create, na only two."

@Svein Johnsen said:

"I have watched the video of the girl and the lecturer. Please I will like the have the girl’s contact. I want to bring her to America, train her well and make sure she gets a bright future."

@Chidera Naomi said:

"Believe it or not oga go and apologize to that girl and make sure she's back to school she has made you now famous and popular if not her who knows you,so do the right thing."

Meanwhile, the sister of the assaulted lecturer shared what Precious must do to redeem her image and that of her family following the expulsion.

UNIZIK alumna reacts to student’s expulsion

In a related story, a woman who attended Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) said the school’s judgment of its student who allegedly assaulted a lecturer was too much.

Videos of the student allegedly fighting a lecturer had gone viral on social media, which resulted in a statement from the school.

In a Facebook post, the woman shared what she expected as punishment from the school despite demanding justice for the lecturer.

