The lecturer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) who was allegedly assaulted by a student has debunked claims that he was apologised to

He stated that nobody apologised to him or visited him over the incident that led to the expulsion of the student

The mother of the student also reacted to the claim, sharing how her family felt about the situation

Dr Chukwudi Okoye, the UNIZIK lecturer who was allegedly assaulted by a student, knocked down claims that he was visited after the incident.

The lecturer was allegedly fought by a student, Goddy Mbakwe Precious, on the school premises, leading to her expulsion.

Dr Okoye denied claims that expelled student apologised to him. Photo: X/@chudy_jnr, Facebook/Chukwudi Michael Okoye

Reacting to viral news that the lady may have apologised to him, the lecturer said he was neither apologised to nor visited.

According to the news update by UNIZIK FM on Facebook, Dr Okoye, in a phone call, said that neither the girl nor her family visited him or apologised to him.

He added that media reports claiming that the girl visited him alongside her family were false.

The report partly read:

“The varsity don made it clear through a phone interview that at no point in time did the female student nor her parents nor anyone called or visit him under whatever guise, saying that media reports claiming that the lady hasd come with her mother to apologise to him were false and ill motivated.”

Precious’ mum corroborated the report by telling UNIZIK FM that she never visited the lecturer.

It said:

“Corroborating Dr Okoye’s claim, the family quoted by the on;ine newspaper to have visited the lecturer denied ever making such gestures. Speaking to UNIZIK FM, the mother of the student said her family never embarked on such journey and has no plan for such.”

Watch the report below:

Meanwhile, the sister of the assaulted lecturer shared what Precious must do to redeem her image and that of her family following the expulsion.

UNIZIK alumna reacts to student’s expulsion

In a related story, a woman who attended Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) said the school’s judgment of its student who allegedly assaulted a lecturer was too much.

Videos of the student allegedly fighting a lecturer had gone viral on social media, which resulted in an expulsion from the school with immediate effect.

In a Facebook post, the woman shared what she expected as punishment from the school despite demanding justice for the lecturer.

