A Nigerian man lamented as his wife locked outside his house after he bought plantains worth N8,000

He noted that his wife claimed he was cheated and decided to lock him outside the house as punishment

A Nigerian man narrated how his wife locked him outside after she sent him to buy plantain for her.

He noted that he bought the plantains for N8,000, which displeased his wife.

In a video by @scott_iguma on TikTok, the man said his wife shouted after seeing the plantains he bought for N8,000. He mentioned that his wife claimed that the plantain shouldn't be more than N4,000.

The man lamented that he felt that he was cheated by the seller because he went to the market with his car.

He noted that he had earlier been cheated when he had bought a drug and this was the second time it was happening.

His words:

“I don learn my lesson. Next time, I go dey use leg go. I no go even wear shirt or comb my hair.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man's wife locks him outside

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Xperience said:

“Him wife lock am outside… now I understand where this guy wisdom Comot from.”

@princesskcchinwe said:

“This is a valid reason for divorce cuz 8k as how?”

@realfavouredhuman said:

“So wait you paid 8k for that plantain? Omo she suppose send you go back your mama house… highest that plantain would cost is 3k.”

@PODOSKI said:

“To be honest they always do this in this country I once wanted to go and fix my car the mechanic told me that I need to buy something that is 130k I paid him to buy the stuff.”

@intoto_twin said:

“Wait oh Nobi you talk say to price no good one time? say it’s weird, that any price they give us we should take and stop cheating the seller.”

@Honeypee_skincare18 said:

“i dey wear Dunlop slippers, old t-shirt with old biker short,I no dey wear wig ooo.I go park for far place come use my leg waka ooo.. cus they will not reduce price once they see your car.”

@Luxury hair Vendor in Benin said:

“As how na. 8k go buy two bunch of plantains.”

