A Nigerian student has said he is falling in love with his female lecturer and he said how he feels in public

The student sent an anonymous message to Sir Dickson, an X influencer who posted the text on his account

The student said he was afraid of approaching his lecturer for a relationship because he doesn't know how she would react

A Nigerian student has said he has romantic feelings for his lecturer but he has not approached her for a relationship.

The young student made his feelings for his lecturer known in an anonymous message he sent to popular X influencer, Sir Dickson.

In the message he sent to Sir Dickson, the student noted that he was crushing on his lecturer.

However, he has failed to summon the courage to let the lady know how he is feeling about her.

He said the reason he had not approached the lady was because he didn't know how she would react.

The student said he did want the situation to snowball into a disaster that could affect his academic life.

He said:

"Crushing on my lecturer and she have been giving me mixed signal, I don't want to make first move it should not go and turn into a disaster that will affect my academic life."

Many people who saw the post took to the comment section to advise the young man.

Reactions as student developed feelings for his lecturer

@anasuachara said:

"When a child says she is old enough to fondle the br.east of nwanyị ajadụ, let him also be ready to have an honest conversation with her late husband in his grave."

@boye4christ2006 said:

"Don’t try it, you better focus on your studies."

@Web3padddy said:

"All these ones nah because say you get who dey pay your fees. If you are the one covering your bills, you for no dey think rubbish."

@Gorilla23mp said:

"Crushing on her alone have start affecting your academic life."

@godwinkaburuma said:

"Your parents are struggling to gather even a quarter of your tuition, paying in multiple installments just to secure your future. And yet, instead of focusing on your studies, you’re busy crushing on your lecturers.

@RazakMakinde said:

"Go for it my bro. What’s the worst that can happen?"

@ndictmedia said:

"Your studies is more important, so focus, upon all the students in school why the lecturer."

@AyokunleBobby said:

"Go for it Bro, make the move. The worst is that you might loose your studentship and get rusticated.... But atleast you will have a clear conscience that you go for what you wanted."

