A man had the hopes of making money after he relocated abroad in 1996, but that did not happen as expected.

According to the man, he has lived abroad for over 30 years and he moved there when he was just a teenager.

In a video interview posted on TikTok by ITDbackup, the man said he travelled to Spain through Morroco.

He was hoping to make money and better his life and that of his family but things didn't immediately turn out that way.

When he got to Spain, the man said he did something wrong and he was thrown into jail.

He stayed in jail for 11 years after which he was released and that was only when he started hustling.

In fact, the man said it was while in the Spanish jail that he attended school.

He also revealed that he met his wife in prison and they have been married for 19 years now.

Reactions as man spends 11 years in prison

@Big Johnny said:

"Bad orientation. True friend for Igbo man mouth. Na all dese ones rock Gbana for Payan and e see hell. Yeye man wen wan build 10 storey building for Aba, Nnewi or Onitsha."

@user627603041242 said:

"This is the best interview from you ,that's why is advuceable to travel while your younger."

@chiefjazi said:

"Abeg person way don pass 37yrs no wife no kid and him wan go Europe, shey make him marry before traveling abi?"

@Digame said:

"It's always friends...smoking, confra matter and any bad thing...it's always friends."

@Ocygin said:

"I love his honesty. He spoke from his heart."

@Mr Melo said:

"You see abroad? Go am early."

@Pedro said:

"If you can do you crime, you can do the time."

@steve bonny

"The jail is the second place for a man to go and have some thinking."

@Wole said:

"As long as it's abroad the target audience will be motivated even if it means going to jail."

@chinedumifeoma said:

"This is why I have refused to involve myself in this I can't imagine myself for a day inside talk less of yrs."

@Katja said:

"The same thing happened to my uncle too in Spain after 8 years he came out."

