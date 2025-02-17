A married man was caught in a dilemma as his ex-lover informed him of their child after 15 years

The worried man cried out over the situation, as he wondered how to break the news to his wife

Many who came across the post shared their advice on what the man could do to salvage the situation

A man cried out on social media over the dilemma he was facing on social media.

The man said he was married with a kid, but his ex-lover reached out to him to inform him that he had a 15-year-old son.

His story was shared by X influencer @Wizarab10, whom the man sent an anonymous message to.

According to the man, his former lover called him to come and carry his child because she wanted to get married.

He expressed his confusion and wondered how his wife would react.

The man said:

“I greet you,Sir Wz. I have an issue troubling me. I'm married with a kid. Last week my childhood sweetheart told me that her 15year old child belongs to me, that she's about to get married and i should come collect my child. I'm so confused. She agreed to a DNA. I don't know how my wife would react.”

Reactions as man discovers he has 15-year-old son

Many who came across the post shared their advice on what the man could do to salvage the situation.

@QueenUjunwa1 said:

"Most of you men have child/children somewhere without knowing. Someone I know has the same experience. His own is 7yrs old boy. Mehn! It wasn't easy sha. They did DNA 2 different places and the boy is his. His wife handled the situation well."

@OpemiDmh said:

"lol your childhood sweetheart was probably sleeping with multiple people for her to have kept the child away from you for 15 years. Just give her the child as a marriage gift no need for any DNA don’t even get yourself worried."

@itrackNG said:

"Do the DNA first and then be honest with your wife if the child is yours. Never allow the child into your wife, at least for now, seek for a proper coparenting arrangement with the ex. Won’t be easy but it’s the most realistic solution without chaos."

@unbeaten_unosn said:

"There is no problem here!!’just tell your wife that you’re just knowing you have a child somewhere."

