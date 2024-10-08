A Nigerian lady received unripe plantains and bottles of oil from her boyfriend, who resides in Lagos

She shared a video of the foodstuffs she received from her man on TikTok, though what he described as plantains looked so much like bananas

People who came across the video hailed her boyfriend for the gift and shared their experiences too

A Nigerian lady received unripe “plantains” and bottles of oil from her man and took to social media to share the development..

Though she did not disclose where she lived, she stated that her man sent the goods from Lagos.

Nigerian lady shows off “plantains” and bottles of oil her boyfriend sent to her. Photo: @everythingbaggy

Source: TikTok

She displayed the items in a video shared by @everythingbaggy on TikTok.

The bananas appeared to be affected by heat, while the oil was contained in two bottles.

She wrote:

“POV: My man sent me UNRIPE plantain all the way from Lagos. Sweet boy even sent oil that I’ll use to fry it. Baba was even telling me happily that it’s very plenty.”

In the comment section, the lady added:

“How hard is it to differentiate bananas from plantains?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady receives plantain and oil

@Your Fav journo said:

"Depends on where you're based sha. Such a nice gesture."

@_nifemi said:

"Heat don catch am."

@OLATOYOSI said:

"At least he sha send something,"

@sonialura_ said:

"It’s the thoughts that count oooo."

@kattie matti said:

"Na love."

@Lewa pepper said:

"My ex fit do dis thing."

@Jemima said:

"In his defence, it does look like plantain."

Hendrix said:

"Almajiri Beggers Association of Nigeria Aka I've not eaten since morning"

Read related stories on boyfriend gifts

Man buys iPhone 16 for girlfriend

In a related story, a pretty lady received an iPhone 16 and other expensive gifts from her boyfriend, who surprised her.

A video that showed her unwrapping the gifts revealed the moment she saw the iPhone 16 and her sweet reaction.

Many took to the comment session to celebrate the lady’s new acquisition, while others prayed for the same.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng