A Nigerian Catholic priest has shared his views on the trending issue of a student who allegedly slapped a lecturer

The incident which happened at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka attracted the attention of the public

The priest said even after the student was expelled from the school, she would likely gain attention and become a celebrity on social media with three years

A Catholic priest shared what he thinks about the expelled student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The priest suggested that the expulsion of Goddy Mbakwe Precious was the fitting thing to do given that she allegedly fought a lecturer.

The priest said the expelled student could likely become a celebrity on social media. Photo credit: Facebook/Fada Mentor and Instagram/LIB.

Many Nigerians have condemned the act, but some have also said the lecturer, Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye was partly to blame.

In a video that captured what led to the brouhaha, the theatre arts lecturer was seen when he interrupted the student who was recording a video believed to be destined for TikTok.

The student was not happy over the interruption and this led to an altercation that resulted in the expulsion of the lady from UNIZIK.

In his reaction to the trending issue, a priest, Fada Mentor suggested that the expulsion of the student was all along expected.

He said:

"Fada they said that UNIZIK student has been expelled. But wait, did you expect any other thing?"

What expelled student would become in 3 years time

In a further remark in the comment section of his post, Fada Mentor said she would likely transform herself into a celebrity.

In a sarcastic manner, the priest said the lady would soon be celebrated online in a space of three years.

He said:

"Now give her 3 years, she will become a CELEBRITY. A well-celebrated one oo."

People in the comment section agreed with the priest and said social media has the ability to turn such people into celebs even in a shorter time than the three years mentioned by Fada Mentor.

Facebook reactions to Fada Mentor's post

Chidimma Cyndi said:

"Fada Mentor fada imakwa akpa nkata. You say 3 years? 2 weeks now she go feature in nollywood as super w0man."

Uzy Franklyn said:

"Fada Mentor 3yrs is much, saidaboj pro max loading."

Panshak Dalong said:

"Fada Mentor her user name "iam the unizik violated and later expelled student."

Djbruno Uzoma said:

"Fada Mentor Once she becomes a celebrity, fiam school na scam Will start trending again."

Lawrence Mario James said:

"Mark this, In few days time, she will upload a video shading crocodile tears, some woke humans will crowdfund her, Ndi feminist/lesibread will attempt to push another agenda all in a bit to whitewash her ill-mannerism and make her the victim. But E NO GO WORK."

Cee Jay Obi said:

"The verdict she got was well served. It would ward off others like her to comport themselves. Anything less would roundly create a bad signal to other mannerless kids. Who knows, it could be the VC tomorrow. Punishment is a veritable instrument in any society clamouring for moral uprightness. Nigeria is what it is today because criminality is not adequately penalized."

Another priest shares his views on the UNIZIK saga

In a related story reported by Legit.ng a Nigerian priest said the incident that happened at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University should not pass without some lessons learned.

The Catholic priest shared a post on Facebook telling people that society must learn some lessons from what transpired.

His post followed an altercation which allegedly led to the slapping of a lecturer, Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye on campus.

