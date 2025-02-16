A Nigerian man has criticised the management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, popularly known as UNIZIK, for expelling female student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious

While stating that he is not in support of the expelled student, he maintained that UNIZIK's expulsion decision was unfair

He further shared what he would do next if he is the father of the 300 level student expelled over a physical altercation with a lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye

John Nwanwa, a Nigerian youth, has shared his next line of action if he is the father of Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, the expelled UNIZIK student.

According to John, the university buckled under pressure from internet users, who were against the female student, by expelling her.

John Nwanwa faulted UNIZIK's expulsion of the female student. Photo Credit: John Nwanwa, Chukwudi Michael Okoye, Lara Wise

Source: Facebook

He hailed Imo State University, Owerri, saying students of the institution are always in cordial relationship with their lecturers.

In a lengthy Facebook post, John added that the expulsion decision suggests that parents could do better than educational institutions.

John said he would have dragged UNIZIK to court if the expelled student is his daughter. His Facebook post read:

"It obvious that UNIZIK decision on this matter is based on societal pressure and it so bad...

"I can bet it with you, to Assemble all the UNIZIK students and do research on them about rules and regulations of their school, you will be surprised that 98% of the students doesn't know their school policy, rules and punishment attached to misconducts.

"There you will spot if these pupils were taken on orientation before they were enrolled in theirs various area of discipline.

"That's why I love imo state university, students are always in cordial relationship with lecturers, and such situation is not big for any lecturer in imo state university, Even a new employed lecturer to handle insurmountably.

"UNIZIK was threatened by social media and reputation to expulse the girl.

"Before you come after me, mind you, I am not in support of the girl behaviour towards the lecturer, I will never be in support of her bad attitude. I only stand firm in objectivity.

"The expulsion on the girl is very unfair punishment.

"Because, isn't about the child, but her parents. If a child will be expulse for fighting lecturer, she wasn't suspended or given another punishment, it means that parents can do better than educational institution. And we must not worry to send our kids to school while we can do better than them.

"Honestly, If I must be the father of that child, I will sue the school authority and management for unfair decision on my child. But Problem here is, we are primitive to know and fight our right."

Reaction to man's take on UNIZIK incident

Colman Ejerenwa said:

"I also think that expulsion is a punishment too far. And I say so because the lecture was the first to touch her.

"Secondly, the lecture was the one that went back to the girl and requested that she delete the video from her phone. The phone she was using for the video was not the school property.

"And I think that the fight started when the lecture tried to take the phone by force from the student.

"She has no single reasons to fight the lecture, I think suspension is appropriate here but not expulsion."

Ex-NANS president demands justice for expelled student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had demanded justice for the expelled UNIZIK student.

The comrade maintained that both parties involved in the physical altercation were at fault and knocked the institution for punishing only the student.

He shared a clip which he claimed was edited out of the viral video and cried out that the lecturer was not innocent. He said the student was actually the assault victim.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng