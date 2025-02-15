A business consultant has reacted to the expulsion of Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka from Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) for assaulting a lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye

While noting that the expulsion seemed too harsh, he said a suspension would have been enough

Following the expulsion decision, he highlighted five things that would happen next to the young lady

Kelvin Onovo, a business consultant, has said that the expulsion of Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious from UNIZIK for assaulting a lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, seems too harsh.

He suggested that she should have been given a suspension by the school.

Kelvin, in a Facebook post, said the expelled student would start granting interviews, and that feminists might rally to raise money for her.

He added that she could become a celebrity as a result of the viral incident and might be sponsored abroad to study on a scholarship. A part of his post read:

"...If a child does something wrong, you punish them, but this? I believe she apologized. Expulsion seems too harsh—why not suspend her for a while? Well, school policy is school policy.

"But watch what happens next.

"🔸She’ll start granting interviews.

"🔸Ndi feminists might start a GoFundMe and raise money for her.

"🔸She could actually become a celebrity after this.

"🔸Someone might even offer her a scholarship to study abroad.

"🔸Creators will chase clout with her, and we’ll see different takes from her side.

"🔸In the end, they’ll say, after all, school na scam..."

He said such things have happened in the past, adding that bad behaviours now get people famous thanks to social media.

"It has happened countless times.

"Check happy boys.

"Check the jamb girl who changed her jamb result.

"In Nigeria, especially in this social media era, bad behavior doesn’t get punished anymore—it makes you famous. That’s just how things work here..."

UNIZIK student's expulsion stirs reactions

Nurse Brahm said:

"The expulsion letter was not a harsh one. If it were to be student to student. The whole situation could have taken a different toll with less disciplinary actions. Well I understand what she trying to do. You want to go viral. And the only thing you could do to go viral was by beating up a lecturer. She is just an uncultured girl. I heard I mum was supporting her action. It's well."

Blessed Chidolue prosperity said:

"Kelvin Onovo the truth is this, the world can offer you help with your bad attitude, but it can not stand a test of time, only if you change your bad attitude by learning from your past,

"I wonder where you see her apology, because a girl that will change will start apologizing before school decision come out,

"They said her new voice note is accusing the man of sex**ual violations, if that man did not do it anymore talk from her now, she will collect a law suit."

Nna Jidenwa said:

"Expulsion is exactly what she deserves So that she can have time to do her Tiktok videos without interruption."

Afam Donfingers Onwochie said:

"It is a good one i hope this letter will be copied to NUC so that no University in Nigeria will admit her for 6 years."

Ogechi Zitha Ugwu said:

"The exp uls ion is not too har sh.

"Every organization has their rules and regulations.

"The Secondary School I attended expels students for exam malpractice ofoduzia fîghtîng a lecturer."

Chukwu Chukwuebuka Noble said:

"No sir Kel, school has a policy. If she fought a fellow student, it’d have been a different case.

"Apology doesn’t take away the punishment you’d get.

"If she’s treated lightly, other lecturers would be at risk of same attack. And when another does it and get expelled, school can be sued with her case being pointed at."

Catholic priest reacts to UNIZIK student's expulsion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest had shared what the expelled UNIZIK student would have done after her physical altercation with the lecturer.

The priest said he wishes people could learn to be humble and remorseful when they do something wrong.

He highlighted an important lesson people could learn from the viral incident. The priest's comment got people talking.

