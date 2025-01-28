A Nigerian man has argued that there were a lot of benefits attached to being identified as 2aba's wife

He said Annie Macaulay would not have agreed to stay with 2baba if he was an ordinary civil servant

The man insisted that if 2baba was earning only N150,000 monthly, there was no way Annie would have stayed him

A Nigerian man has opined that being associated with 2baba has a lot of benefits attached.

The man argued that Annie Macaulay benefited a lot by being identified as a wife to 2baba who was already a global star before their marriage in 2012.

Onwuegbuzie Ambrose claimed Annie wouldn't have stayed with 2baba if he didn't have money. Photo credit: Facebook/Onwuegbuzie Ambrose and Instagram/@baba and Annie Idibia.

In a Facebook post, the man, Onwuegbuzie Ambrose, insisted that if 2baba was poor, there was no way Annie would have agreed to stay with him.

He specifically said if 2baba was an ordinary civil servant, with a monthly salary of N150,000, Annie would not have stayed.

He said:

"Sincerely speaking, do you think Anie Macaulay would have stayed with Tu Face Idibia with his baby mama drama if Tu face was a civil servant on 150k monthly salary? No, Tu Baba was a big star loaded with fame and money."

He said the marriage was juicy and that there was many benefits being identified with 2baba.

His words:

"That was the juicy part of their relationship. There was lots of benefits being identified with Tu face Idibia."

The man's comments came after some social media users insisted that Annie was suffering in the marriage.

He is not the first person to kick against the idea that she may have endured a lot in the marriage.

X influencer, Sir Dickson earlier made a post, listing some of the things he claimed Annie benefits.

Sir Dickson said:

"This 2face and Annie break up shows there is no reward for suffering with a man. The suffering: over 20 years of flying private jets, driving the best cars, living in the best house, travelling to the best countries, being with a man you love (whatever his fault. Na you choose am), career growth and endorsement be ause of tour marriage to him, respect in public because you're his wife."

Reactions to post about 2baba and Annie

Chuks Charles said:

"Tuface said he no do again and daughters of eve are dragging him saying he must continue."

Thelma Nneka Christopher said:

"They met 25 years ago when Annie was 15. He was not a star then."

Della Ajuzie said:

"I disagree with you on this. Annie was there from the onset. She was there when he had nothing and she was patient with him, stood by him, cheered him on and he got both fame and fortune. They both loved each other but the truth is that Love is never enough to sustain a relationship. Annie dwelled on her love for him and she neglected certain principles which would have been to her advantage. You don't destroy what you built out of Anger and insecurity."

Nigerian lady blasts 2Baba over divorce post

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady said 2Baba was wrong to announce his divorce from Annie.

The lady said the musician had announced their separation and pending divorce on social media at the wrong time.

According to the lady, Annie was going through a lot at the moment and the post by her ex would make things worse.

