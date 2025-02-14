A Nigerian man said the relationship between 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru is mutually beneficial

The man insisted that Natasha was bringing her renowned family and political influence to the table

He also said 2Baba was bringing money and his musical fame to the table, noting that both parties stand to gain

A man has said Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, would benefit much from his relationship with Honourable Natasha Osawaru.

The man insisted that 2Baba was wise to have gone for a woman who had something to bring to the table.

The man says Natasha is from a rich family and will add value to 2Baba's life. Photo credit: Facebook/Indiscov and Instagram/Natasha Osawaru and 2baba.

In a Facebook post, the man, InDiscov said Natasha had money and a rich family heritage as well as political influence.

However, he noted that she lacked fame and that she would get that from 2Baba once their union was consummated.

He said the union would also benefit 2Baba because he would get political influence which he was lacking.

He wrote on Facebook:

"Natasha is a good upgrade, she's better than Annie; one good thing here is that Natasha has the wealth and she's from a good wealthy and influential family, she has the political connections too except one thing she's lacking which is fame that 2Baba can give her. Tuface has the wealth and fame, Natasha might be looking for that fame which she can get through tuface and if I were to be Tuface I will not rush things, he should take things slow.

"The two parties are bringing value on the table and that's how you as a man should be thinking when you're ready to marry after suffering to build up your value, don't just settle for a pump attendant, sales girl or one uzellezz hotel receptionist."

Why 2Baba is the price

The man described 2Baba as the trophy in the impending union, noting that he made a good choice in Natasha.

He said:

"Tuface is the prize now, Natasha (30+) is winning the prize because she has two of the sweet trinities (wealth and political affluence), every man in his prime should learn from this. If Tuface is a fooollish man he would have been in Gboko by now looking for one ekuke village girl to marry from one poovaty ravaged family or community but he went for a more better woman than Annie (his ex wife) instead and on the other hand adding a value to his life because now, Natasha is bringing value which is the political connection that will better Tuface's life."

Facebook reactions to 2baba's choice

Bblegal&lifestyle said:

"A woman with standard, would get her own man and build her own family...To me, she has no standard."

Chimebuka said:

"So because a girl who isn't opportuned to come from wealthy home and now working as hotel receptionist or fuel attendsnt, is seen to be uzelesss? Nawa for the way most of u write atimes. Tueh."

Man argues that Annie benefited from 2Baba

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has argued that there were a lot of benefits attached to being identified as 2aba's wife.

He said Annie Macaulay would not have agreed to stay with 2baba if he was an ordinary civil servant.

The man insisted that if 2baba was earning only N150,000 monthly, there was no way Annie would have stayed with him.

