A man has argued that it might be untrue to say Annie Idibia was enduring and suffering in her marriage to singer, 2baba

In his opinion, all indications point to the fact that Annie did not suffer in her marriage to the African Queen crooner

According to the X influencer known as Sir Dickson, Annie Idibia flew in private jets, drove the best cars and therefore was not suffering

A Nigerian man has debunked the notion that Annie Idibia suffered with 2baba and then he ended up dumping her.

Sir Dickson who is an X influencer insisted that there was no such thing as suffering in the life of the actress.

Dickson insisted Annie had good things. Photo credit: X/Sir Dickson.

According to Sir Dickson, available evidence points to the fact that Annie had the best things while married to 2baba.

Recall that 2baba had announced on Instagram that he and Annie were getting a divorce, saying they had been separated for a while.

But in another dramatic post also shared on his Instagram handle, it was claimed that the account of the African Queen crooner had been hacked.

It was yet another surprising U-turn another post on the same account refuted the hacking claim. 2baba stood for his first post.

The announcement immediately sparked reactions online with some people saying it was wrong for 2baba to have quit the union.

Many people said Annie chose to suffer and endure with 2baba despite his flaws.

However, in a post on X, Sir Dickson insisted Annie may well have had the best things in life.

Dickson said, while first quoting those who suggested Annie suffered lack:

"This 2face snd Annie break up shows there is no reward for suffering with a man"

"The suffering: over 20 years of flying private jets, driving the best cars, living in the best house, travelling to the best countries, being with a man you love (whatever his fault. Na you choose am), career growth and endorsement be ause of tour marriage to him, respect in public because you're his wife."

See the post below:

Reactions to Sir Dickson's post

@mister_ade5 said:

"The thing dey pain all these ladies and I don’t know why."

@lifeinsolace said:

"That was all she wanted. She wanted to be called 2Face's wife. She wanted to be the woman that won 2Face's heart among other women. She was carried away by the fame of being 2Face's wife. Now, that the chips are down, her bad decisions are steering her right into her eyes in regret and they want us to pity or side her. We make decisions as adults and we should be responsible for them."

@love_Victoria17 said:

"You will think she was with him when he had no fame or no money."

