A Nigerian lady has slammed 2Face Idibia for daring to announce that he was separating from Annie, his wife.

The lady said 2baba had no rights whatsoever to make the announcement at the time he did.

The lady said 2baba had no right to make the divorce announcement. Photo credit: X/Uzoamaka.

Source: Twitter

According to the X user identified as Uzoamaka, 2baba should have considered that Annie was going through a lot before going public with the news.

Recall that Annie Idibia recently announced that she lost a twin pregnancy.

This was the more reason why the X user said 2baba's announcement would make the actress feel worse.

Uzomaka slammed Nigerian men who she said were supporting 2baba for taking the decision to go public with their marital challenges.

Uzomaka said:

"2face idibia has no right to come out and talk about his separation or divorce from Annie Marculey as this moment. That lady is currently going through a lot and he still came online to worsen the issue. Nigerian men yall do a lot. It’s always the men defending and talking. Yall really don’t disappoint me at this moment."

On Sunday, January 26, 2Face Idibia shared on his Instagram handle that he and Annie were getting a divorce.

Another post on the account later said the Instagram page was hacked. Yet another post by the singer said there was no hack on his account and that he stands by what he posted.

2baba and Annie got married in 2012 and they share two children, Isabella and Olivia.

Legit.ng spoke to Raeze Jewels, a relationship coach who said the situation was heartbreaking.

Her words:

"It’s really heartbreaking because Annie stood by 2face through thick and thin. Annie doesn’t deserve this from 2face. The worst of it all is the timing and how he made the announcement public."

See her post below:

Reactions as 2baba announces divorce from Annie

@mazi_duce said:

"So make em keep quiet?"

@ohgracieoguns said:

"The divorce is official?"

@Tegadeyforyou said:

"There's a lot that happened between them that you don't know. I no dey talk for couples matter cause you don't know everything that's happening with them."

@StarCroft_Arch said:

"Are you angry it was Tuface that announced it or would have had a different opinion if it was Annie that came forward to announce the divorce. One thing I’ve learnt in life, every moment counts and for situations like this I’d rather hear this than anything worse."

@EzeOfAnambra said:

"During their good moments I wasn't there what makes you think that I care about their present situation."

Annie shares she and 2baba made to each other

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, Annie shared a promise she and 2baba made to each other years ago.

She said they had promised each other that they would try to make their relationship to work.

This was contained in a throwback video which resurfaced online.

