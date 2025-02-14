A male corps member ended up in tears after the boat he entered broke down in the middle of the river

The young man narrated his experience in a TikTok video and shared his decision afterwards

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s ordeal while narrating their personal experiences

A corps member who boarded a boat wept after it broke down in the middle of the river.

The young man shared a video of himself when he was starting the journey.

He cried after the boat developed fault and broke down. Photo: @m_kamal70

In the video by @m_kamal70 on TikTok, the young man who boarded the boat shared details of his journey.

While on the boat, he was informed that the boat developed a fault, which led the boat to break down in the middle of the river.

The man cried after the boat broke down, and a clip showed him in tears.

He said:

“I don try gan. Make I see waiting go make me come here again in my life. Boat develop fault imagine. See as I dey cry like babe when I find myself in the middle of nowhere. NYSC go whine you but no panic.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as male corps member cries on boat

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s ordeal while narrating their personal experiences.

@akodurukayat28 said:

"Na wetin make me run comot for bayelsa be di."

LifewithSOL said:

"Na once the guy dark. person wey dey glow for the beginning."

Teaser’s Republic said:

"Nah you really deserve de 77k."

TrendzbyTeepelz said:

"Omo, u don cry so tey ur eye don swell, I am very sure u did this video when they told you they have seen solution to the boat problem."

Pelhumhie Hemmie said:

"If na mẹ, immediately they tell me say we go cross water with boat, I go comot hand. I no dey go anywhere."

@mide2505 said:

"You just dey cry say shey na like this I go end everything."

@DESCENDANT OF KINGS said:

"Reminds of when I was crossing river Benue for the first time, I kept telling God "please don't let me die in this water, even if I will die let me die where my family will see my body"

@Black_Skin_Gurl_Rike said:

"Omo lile don Dey cry...osalobua. go hard or go home me at home chilling."

In related stories, a corps member posted to Nasarawa village shared her ordeal, while another showed the accommodation she was given inside her place of primary assignment (PPA).

Corps member build classrooms for village school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Elizabeth Ogunsola became a viral sensation after she donated two classrooms to a village school in Ogun state.

The female corps member built the classroom block at OLG Nursery and Primary School, Egbeda Village, Odeda local government area, Ogun state.

In an interview with Legit.ng, she spoke on the secrets behind her donation, how much she spent on the project, and its impact on society.

