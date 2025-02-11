Nigerian online critic Verydarkman made it to the frontline of blogs after he was spotted in a private jet

The TikToker who was on air with his best friend Kokopee showed off different angles of the luxury aircraft

Following that VDM and his friend were treated warmly with good food, which caught the attention of many online

Nigerian online critic Martins Vincent Otse, best known as Verydarkman (VDM), has set the internet abuzz with his recent private jet experience.

The activist, who has recently faced accusations regarding his sexuality, was seen aboard a private jet believed to be owned by a prominent billionaire.

Verydarkman enjoys sumptuous meal in private jet. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In the video, VDM shared moments of the luxurious flight alongside his friend Kokopee, as they made the most of the jet's spacious interior.

Later on in the clip, an air hostess came forward to serve the duo a variety of finger foods, including chicken wings, drumsticks, and sandwiches.

Sharing the video on his timeline, the TikToker reflected on their wild and surreal experience and noted that it didn’t take them long to take off in the jet.

“Craziest day of my life, a billionaire had a private jet pick us up for a quick meeting,he said it was urgent and boom pj,broo like 35,000 feet up in the air bro,my first pj experience ✔️ “na man do man good to make am grow for life.”

See his post below:

Video of Verydarkman on private jet trends

Legit.ng gathered the reactions from internet users. See them below:

myigviews said:

"So is Deeone right or right."

mandirom wrote:

"Why zooming into the lady? Yen yen yen."

teamaisreal said:

"Thought he doesn't worship money.. Lol werey."

rotimishort said:

"Hope no be wookup, e get tins we dey hear o."

dinofwesho9 said:

"No be the life wey big men live wey you dey envy them dey play with i#money don’t move me."

chidiji20 reacted:

"God bless all Air hostess 🙏🏽 God bless all camera men who knows their job."

vickypearl wrote:

"They couldn’t wait for the table to be set before they hand-picked 😂😂. No manners.

"Learn to prepare for what you’re praying for or dreaming to become. And if you come and type nonsense about ‘being yourself’ I will be waiting for you."

chybaebi reacted:

"Them don dey use lifestyle buy am. He go see truth now dey cover am make he no offend some people."

Verydarkman and friend pose with private jet

In a previous report, Verydarkman caused a stir online following his recent outing amid his non-governmental organisation (NGO) buzz.

Legit.ng reported that the TikToker made a public plea for donations to fund and improve public schools in the country.

VDM, who has gathered 62 million naira from the initiative, was seen with a project Jet after his friend shared the video.

