Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - A prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has lamented that Nigerians are often distracted with "multiple dramas" instead of holding the government to account.

Legit.ng reported how music star Innocent Idibia (2baba) confirmed his relationship with the deputy majority leader of the Edo state house of assembly, Natasha Osawaru, following his breakup with his wife, Annie Macaulay.

Lawyer advised Nigerians to stop commenting on 2baba and Natasha Osawaru's romantic relationship. Photo credits: @AndyjnrUmaru, @OneJobless, @InibeheEffiong

Source: Twitter

With rumours of their relationship flying around, 2baba caused a stir on Monday, February 10, when he appeared at the Edo state house of assembly during plenary.

While many on social media wondered what his appearance at the house was for, others viewed that as a confirmation of the rumoured romance with the Edo state lawmaker. However, the legendary singer addressed the rumours in a video post on his Instagram handle early Wednesday morning, February 12.

Confirming his affection for the lawmaker, 2baba asserted:

“Yes, I love her. I want to marry her.”

2baba's romantic life trended on social media platforms on Wednesday, February 12.

Reacting, Effiong stated that he is not impressed that Nigerians are preoccupied with 2baba and the musician's marital affairs.

Effiong wrote via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, February 12:

"One week, multiple dramas.

"Nigerian celebrities are keeping us busy and distracted with their personal issues and controversial lives while the situation in the country is worsening.

"MTN has diabolically increased the cost of data and there’s no sufficient outrage or protest from us (Nigerians).

"We are preoccupied with Tuface and his marital affairs."

Meanwhile, 2baba has deleted his love post about Osawaru.

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, 2baba shared a video post via his Instagram handle professing his love for the Edo lawmaker and his intention to marry her, but he swiftly took it down after the post gained widespread attention.

Implication of 2baba's relationship with Natasha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gimba Kakanda, senior special assistant to the president, research and analytics (office of the vice-president), said this might not be the best time for 2baba to "advertise" his new love interest.

Kakanda expressed concern that 2baba's public confirmation "would only subject her (Osawaru) to fierce cyber-bullying".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng