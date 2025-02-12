A man has shared his anger after a student who was shooting TikTok video allegedly slapped a lecturer

The video of the altercation has been trending on social media with people who know the lecturer defending him

The latest person to speak out in Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye's defence is Michael Chineme Ike who said what happened was not good

A former student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka has condemned the alleged assault against a lecturer by a student.

Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye has been defended by many students and former students who know him after the video of the incident went viral.

The former student described the lecturer as a kind man. Photo credit: Facebook/Michael Chineme Ike and Instagram/Linda Ikeji Blog.

Some of those who have shared their views on the topic agreed that Dr Okoye was a calm and loving mentor.

However, the problem had quickly escalated after the lecturer walked into a video scene of a TikToker who was shooting content.

The altercation grew to the extent that the female student allegedly slapped the lecturer, tore his clothes and also bit him.

In the video, Dr Okoye remained calm despite the tense situation, a development that has attracted praise from netizens.

But in his reaction, a former student said the lady should have been disciplined immediately. He also expressed shock at the level of disrespect allegedly displayed by the student.

While calling for peace, Ike said if it was during his time in the school, the situation would not have happened.

His words:

"I purposely ignored all the stories about that History student that dared touch my lecturer. Of all people, Dr Chukwudi! Lol! She's lucky we have left school. Clearly na small Children full ATAS now."

He noted that Dr Okoye was a nice and calm person and also claimed that the lecturer's wife was a judge. Legit.ng could not independently verify the claim that Dr Okoye's wife is a judge, but many people have mentioned it online. Legit.ng has reached out to Dr Okoye for comments.

Ike said:

"I'm not bothered, Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye is very calm but never forget, his wife is a magistrate. I am confident she knows what to do even if Unizik decides to play politics with this. These new generation of students sha... Udo!"

Facebook book reactions to UNIZIK incident

Madam Tafa said:

"She get luck say na children Dey dia with am. School for scatter."

Gift Uzzy said:

"This is one of the calmest lecturers in faculty of Arts. That girl was all shades of wrong. The man's demeanor in the face of the chaos is truly applaudable and I hope she gets what she deserves."

Students speak rudely to lecturer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who works at the university shared the story of what transpired between her and some students.

The lady said while going to work in the morning, she saw some students who were rude to her thinking he was a student.

Unknown to them, she was a staff in their department and the one who would invigilate and mark their examination papers.

