The viral Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye showed he could have a career as a thespian apart from his lecturing job

Following his viral altercation with a female student of UNIZIK, a short movie the academic featured in has surfaced

Mixed reactions trailed the short video as some hailed the lecturer, while others had their reservations

Nnamdi Azikiwe University lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye, allegedly assaulted by a female student, had once featured in a short movie.

The media group that produced the short movie shared the clip on Facebook amid the altercation saga, which has taken over the internet like wildfire.

Yan Kontent Factory shared the over seven-minute clip with the caption:

"The Unizik Lecturer in a movie; The Therapy Session (A short movie) ft Dr Chukwudi Okoye."

In the clip, the academic played the role of a doctor whose counsel was sought by a couple having problems in their marriage.

He wore a blue suit for his role in the short film. The clip received mixed reactions from netizens.

Watch the short movie below:

Viral UNIZIK lecturer's movie feature stirs reactions

Adaora Chimee said:

"So This Lecturer Don Use This Opportunity Want Dey Famous, Now We Know Better."

Emeka Williams Zahmanie said:

"Business man U dey take advantage of the trend... Nice moves."

Ceekay Francis said:

"A lovely story with alot to teach and learn from."

Bright Iorcha said:

"A thespian through and through."

Peter Chukwuemeka

"At least she has brought him out for the world to she his ability. Shine in sir.

"Small girl slap Dr chai."

Jude Ikechukwu said:

"Wow this is so nice the man is good 😊."

Millicent Ogechi said:

"I hear he is a lecturer in Theater and Arts department.

"I'm glad he used his fame to promote what he teaches."

Man releases alleged result of UNIZIK student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a PhD candidate had released the alleged result of the viral UNIZIK student who reportedly assaulted a lecturer.

According to the PhD candidate, he found the young lady's result on her school portal. He noted that she seems to be an "F" student, adding that she has failed in character and in learning if that is really her result. His post in part read:

"...It seems she is an "F" student. If this is truly her result, then she has not only failed in character, she has been failing in learning also. Her course mates should confirm this. Her Reg No, Name and Scores are here."

