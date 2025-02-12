A young Nigerian man has posted videos of the viral UNIZIK student who allegedly slapped and tore the clothes of a lecturer

While sharing the videos via the Facebook app, the man noted that the lady was so beautiful and pleaded on her behalf

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to the post

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to plead for leniency on behalf of a university student who was involved in a highly publicized altercation with a lecturer.

The student, who attends Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), had been widely criticised for allegedly slapping and tearing the clothes of a lecturer who interrupted her video recording.

Man gushes over beauty of UNIZIK student

Emma Courage, who shared videos of the student on Facebook, described her as beautiful and called for forgiveness.

Many people had condemned the student's actions, but he chose to plea for leniency, despite the gravity of the lady's alleged crime.

"Omoh see that UNIZIK student wey change am for lecturer. She too fine. Abeg make we plead on her behalf so them go forgive am," he captioned the post.

The student's alleged act of assaulting a lecturer has been a trending topic on different social media platforms.

While a few people defended the student's actions, many others argued that her behaviour was unacceptable and warranted disciplinary action.

Reactions trail man's apology for UNIZIK student

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Dare Tobi said:

"Na wetin I dey talk be this, una don forget the nonsense wey she do, una don dey promote her, later one podcast go invite her. One person go credit her 5 million and car just like that una go sponsor another error."

Winiyechi George said:

"You and the girl no get sense. Your sense and her sense joined together can never make a sense. Just see talk like mess. If it was your dad she insulted and embarrassed like that would u have typed this rubbish? Please don’t add to my anger this morning."

Stanley said:

"Later person son go marry this one and become a victim all the time. This girl is a clear disgrace to womanhood."

Doris Solutions added:

"It's this same beauty that you're focused on that blindfold most men to enter into marriage only to start complaining later. The same way most women will marry a b3ast because of money or status. If they advise una say make una dey wise na, una go see am as insvlt. Abeg carry this your post shift!"

Sister of viral UNIZIK lecturer breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the sister of a viral UNIZIK lecturer shared what her brother told her about the female student who allegedly slapped him and tore his clothes.

In a video, she spoke up about the incident, stating that the lecturer's wife is a magistrate.

