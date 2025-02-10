A Nigerian lady who works at the university shared the story of what transpired between her and some students

The lady said while going to work in the morning, she saw some students who were rude to her thinking he was a student

Unknown to them, she was staff in their departed and the one who would invigilate and mark their examination papers

A Nigerian lady who is a staff at a university shared an interesting encounter she had with some students.

The lady did not mention if she was a lecturer but said the students in question were rude to her while she was going to work.

The lady says the students did not know she was a staff at the university. Photo credit: TikTok/ Safiyyah Eniola.

Source: TikTok

In a video that went viral, Safiyyah Eniola said she was walking along a narrow road when she and the students almost touched each other.

They dragged her and started asking her if she was blind, not knowing she was not a student like them.

Eniola said the students spoke to her in a disrespectful manner, but they did not know she was staff in their department.

In fact, she said she was the one who would invigilate their examination and also mark the scripts.

In another video, she said the students later saw her in the examination hall and they were shocked.

Enional said they would later come to apologise to her after realising their mistake. She noted that she had forgiven them and the matter settled.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as students begs university staff

@sissified said:

"Even if you were a student it takes nothing to be kind."

@Damilola said:

"Don't pity them o. No forgiveness for here."

@the future | Thesis Writer said:

"People are so unnecessarily rude. Gosh!"

@ASSOMODAANIY___GNF said:

"Please forgive them, just consider the sacrifices they’ve made cos of education."

@Rico said:

"I love this sweet revenge. Look them both in the eye in the exam and say "I can now answer your question: No im not blind" do it with a grin."

@BEST CAKE & BANANABREAD IBADAN said:

"Lol I took a job as a facilitator in lead city, got to class early and one student came in and was asking me where’s the rest, I said I don’t know, later when the rest students came I stood up and Introduced myself as their lecturer. The shock on their faces ehn."

Lecturer relocates abroad

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian woman now lives abroad as she relocated to Canada after she applied for a Canadian visa and got it.

The woman said she is a PhD holder, but she decided to abandon her job and career in Nigeria in search of greener pastures.

The PhD holder noted that she had no regrets about leaving her lecturing job in Nigeria to start a new life in Canada.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng