An alumnus of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has openly written to the Vice Chancellor concerning a trending incident

Videos of a student allegedly fighting a lecturer had gone viral on social media, which resulted in a statement from the school

Reacting to the statement, the man suggested the punishment that should be given to the student in the video

A Nigerian man, Charles Kene Ojukwu, has openly appealed to the UNIZIK VC, Prof J.I Ikechebelu, concerning the reported incident between a female student and a lecturer at the university.

Social media was abuzz when videos of a female student fighting a lecturer at UNIZIK went viral.

In a video, students gathered at the venue as the lady blew hot at the lecturer, reportedly fighting him and tearing his clothes.

This happened shortly after the man interrupted the student’s video because she stood in the way while he was passing through, another video suggests.

A statement from the school revealed the lecturer’s name as Dr Chukwudi Okoye and the 300-level student as Goddy Mbakwe Precious.

The statement shared on the school's Facebook page stated that the school had begun investigating the matter.

In the comment section, Charles, who graduated from the school, wrote an open letter to the VC on handling the student involved in the matter.

Man recommends action on UNIZIK student

Charles, in the open letter, appreciated the VC for investigating the case and stated his concern for the students in the school.

He said:

"Sir, With the fall outs from my alma mater, the school known for excellence, discipline and self reliance, i am very much concerned that we now breed students with zero discipline inside the school. I have also noted and commend your immediate investigation into the incident on this matter."

The man went further to give his suggested action following the student’s alleged attack on the lecturer.

He said:

“It is incumbent on a student from our days when you were teaching us at the medical school to immediately give in to a lecturer when he sought to correct us and to allow the lecturer correct any abnormality as the guardian to remind us the need to maintain good conduct to achieve discipline, a mantra of the school. But this particular student took to fight the lecturer, and i watched the sad video how she was dragging a lecturer by his clothes like a common petty thief."

"Sir, i don’t think this girl has this important element the school is known for, discipline, and i suggest she goes on suspension for indiscipline in her conduct even amidst provocation that she is defiant of being corrected.”

