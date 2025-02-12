The alleged result of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) female student who had an altercation with a lecturer has been released on social media

A PhD candidate posted the young lady's alleged result, claiming he got it from her school's portal

The released result which had her supposed registration number and full name has generated a buzz online

Chukwuma Okafor, a PhD candidate, has released the alleged result of Goody Mbakwe Precious, the female student of UNIZIK accused of assaulting lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye.

UNIZIK has been trending on social media after a video of Precious's altercation with the academic went viral.

UNIZIK's female student's alleged result

In a Facebook post, Chukwuma revealed he found the student's result after checking her school's portal.

He noted that she seems to be an "F" student, adding that she has failed in character and in learning if that is really her result.

Chukwuma urged her coursemates to confirm what he posted. He wrote:

"Is this not the academic result of the UNIZIK girl that was beating her lecturer?

"I went to her school portal to check her performance.

"The name here is Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious.

"It seems she is an "F" student.

"If this is truly her result, then she has not only failed in character, she has been failing in learning also.

"Her course mates should confirm this. Her Reg No, Name and Scores are here."

UNIZIK female student in viral video criticised

Onwe Samuel Oluolisa said:

"I heard that the one who is more qualified to be the vice Chancellor than Abakaliki man, I mean the current acting vice Chancellor of UNIZIK rather than taking immediate action against the girl has released a letter calling for investigation into the matter that was displayed and recorded in a broad day light. Well, I am not surprised, everything in Nigeria is politics, especially as the mother of the said girl is a senior lecturer."

Okenwa Chibuzor said:

"It is always the unintelligent ones.

"You can't talk about academics without character. An intelligent person is seasoned and cultured.

"A lecturer's child having F.

"When you have nothing to offer, you become a societal misfit."

Emeka Nwafor said:

"I have learnt to comport my self in public even in private because you don't know where they hide a camera to camera ur matter waiting for ur day of reckoning."

Finishing Well said:

"Nigerians can dig ur matter,where u didn't expect it."

Paul Onyii Obiorah said:

"But where u from dig all this results out."

Uchechukwu Ebubenna Ugwa said:

"Person wa dy answer Pim Pim what did you expect from her, honorable?"

UNIZIK reacts to viral incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the management of UNIZIK has broken silence on the viral incident involving a female student and its lecturer.

UNIZIK's vice chancellor ordered a full-scale, transparent and unbiased investigation into the matter. The school also called for calm and promised to update the public regarding the incident.

The full name, department and level of the female student involved was released. The lecturer's identity was also shared.

