A lady has said there is a reason behind 2Baba's romance with a member of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The rumour mills on social media were awakened again after singer, Innocent Idibia was seen at the Edo State House of Assembly.

The lady alleges 2Baba may be looking for a political position. Photo credit: Facebook/Chantal Channel Fam, Instagram/Annie Idibia.

In a new twist, 2Baba has come out to confirm his romance with Natasha Osawaru, a member of the house.

He said he want to marry the lawmaker just weeks after he announced separation from his wife, Annie Macaulay.

Lady alleges there is reason behind 2Baba's move

But Nigerians on social media have been trying to make sense of the development.

One of them, Chantal Channel Fam said the reason behind 2Baba's new relationship was that he was looking for a political position.

Chantal wondered why 2Baba was following a woman to work, insisting there was another reason behind it.

Speaking in Pidgin English, Chantal said:

"Wow! So na 2Face come be this one wey dey e;scort woman dey go work? I first talk am say 2Face dey find position for politics na him make am say him wan leave him woman."

Shantal said women should not stay with a cheating man as that wouldn't guarantee that the men would stay.

She said:

"Women if they tell you say na women wey accept cheating man dey enjoy him later, na scam oh. Value yourself. Don't go for less. If they can't stay with you alone, let them go."

Watch her video below:

Reactions as 2Baba declares he wants to marry Edo politician

Emum Ofure said:

"If you like yourself, please run away from idoma men. They have no regard for women."

Chinenye Bethel said:

"Do you really want this guy to die for the sake of marriage? Life has no duplicate abeg."

Helen Jes said:

"My sister...I hard they are engaged self. He followed her to plenary today. Hon. Natasha & tuface."

Eddybanky Scope said:

"Women will never learn. They invest more time, energy and resources to ensure they have a colourful wedding but they don't invest that much to have a joyful marriage."

Prince Andy Eager said:

"Let person hear word what kind of suffer are you talking about?"

Nigerian lady blasts 2Baba over divorce post

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady said 2Baba was wrong to announce his divorce from Annie.

The lady said the musician had announced their separation and pending divorce on social media at the wrong time.

According to the lady, Annie was going through a lot at the moment and the post by her ex would make things worse.

