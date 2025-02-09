Blessing CEO has come under fire for pushing out her perspective on Annie Idibia and 2baba's separation

The self-acclaimed relationship therapist was a guest on Arise TV, where the situation with Annie's marriage was discussed

Blessing CEO shared her observations and explained why Annie was unable to leave 2baba, igniting reactions online

Nigerian social media commentator and relationship coach Blessing CEO made it to the trends table following a recent video in which she spoke about Annie and 2baba's failed marriage.

It is no longer news that 2baba shared a post on social media on Sunday, January 26, announcing his separation from his wife, with whom he has two kids, Annie. This news spread like wildfire across social media, triggering reactions f from not only users of the online space but also celebrities.

Blessing CEO slammed over her comment concerning Annie's marriage to 2baba.

Weighing into the controversial situation, Blessing stated that Annie is such a strong woman, and that is why she was able to endure all of 2baba's excesses. According to her, 2baba is a trophy and even as they have separated, there are other ladies waiting in line to replace her.

She further maintained that there is no Annie without 2baba, adding that the actress failed to build a personal brand away from her estranged husband.

Recall that Blessing disclosed that she married at 18 but divorced her husband at 21. Although she was mocked, she was bold enough to leave him, rather than endure and enable his narcissistic behaviour towards her.

Reactions to Blessing CEO's comment about Annie

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@officialtjaze:

"This lady mistakes being financially independent with being popular. She thinks because Annie isn't popular then she'll have to depend on 2face to survive."

@iamchiphilobiora:

"We learned to take a message and not attack the person who gave the message. Blessing made a lot of sense here."

@_omoge:

"A lot of you here don’t get the message because you’re judging the messenger. How many of you know Annie Idibia as an actor?"

@akpabioh:

"She's spilling nothing but the truth. Ladies please don't bury who you are in the name of Marriage. Your Identity is key . There's an Helen before she came Mrs."

@sunny_stonz_casual_:

"So Blessing CEO really said 2Face is a trophy and that there’s no Annie without him because she didn’t build a name for herself? And because of that, she should just accept whatever treatment comes her way?"

@northern_hibiscuss:

"And she is right!!!"

@bohdeh:

"I think I find it rather disappointing that the topic of discussion was “Love, power and toxicity”, yet all that was discussed was Annie and Tuface."

Blessing CEO clarifies insecurity allegations

Legit.ng previously reported that Blessing CEO shared her expertise on the recent video between Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

A few days back, a video of the politician confronting his wife during a TikTok live moment went viral online.

Fans and netizens read different meanings to the scene and accused the billionaire of being insecure, which Blessing addressed.

