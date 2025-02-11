A lady shared how she left her N200milllion business in Nigeria to relocate to the United Kingdom to start over

She shared a video of her last days in Nigeria as she spoke about the tough decision she had to make

Many who came across the video gave their opinions on the woman’s decision, sparking mixed reactions

A Nigerian lady got people talking after she mentioned the business she left behind to relocate abroad.

She revealed that she left her business which was worth N200m in Nigeria to relocate to the United Kingdom.

She left her N200m in Nigeria and relocated to the UK. Photo: @sandiezcollectionsuk

Source: TikTok

In a video by @sandiezcollectionsuk on TikTok, the woman shared clips of her final moments in Nigeria.

Her staff were in tears when she broke the news of her relocation to them.

Lady relocates to UK, leaves N200m business

The video showed when the lady reunited with her husband in the UK after leaving Nigeria.

She also shared how tough it was for her to make such a decision.

Her words:

“Left my business worth over N200,000 to relocate to the UK."

In an earlier video on her page, she revealed that she left the country to start over.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady leaves N200m business in Nigeria

Many who came across the video gave their opinions on the woman’s decision, sparking mixed reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Abba3567 said:

"I feel your pain , taking such decisions is quite difficult, I left a business of 578million to relocate as well , I can relate."

Vicky Smartphonegirl said:

"God forbid. I regret doing this mistake. thank God am back to my business now in Nigeria."

@birajoseph261 said:

"Same way one branch bank manager left is life of luxury here in Nigeria as a boss to go work as security gateman abroad, what a pity."

@Assurance said:

"Your children can comfortably study abroad na eeh, Uk is best for beginners."

Amasikaauk said:

"Trust me your going to make it 10 fold, it’s easy to make it in the uk . Most people that are in the comments where not advised on the right job or business to do when they came to the uk hence."

Raginglion1975 said:

"Money is not the only essence of life. Think about the insecurity, think about the general instability you can think of in Nigeria. Good decision I think cos we don’t know where Nigeria is heading to."

Read more stories on Nigerians in UK

Lady returns from Canada to close business

In a related story, a Nigerian lady went viral after she returned to Nigeria to close down her business space due to lack of sales.

She shared how she almost went on with her plan and the surprising situation she met when she arrived at the space.

Those who came across the post shared their similar experiences after the lady lamented about her staff.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng