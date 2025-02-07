A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom shared two strategies Africans in the diaspora should put in place to get jobs

He stated that the strategies worked for him, as he advised other Africans in the diaspora on what they should do

Those who came across the post shared their diverse views on his advice, sparking debate among netizens

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom shared the strategies he used in getting good jobs abroad.

He narrated his job-hunting ordeal and how he faced disappointments despite having a Master’s degree.

He shared his strategies on how Nigerians can get jobs abroad. Photo: @fola_of_afrika

Source: TikTok

In a video by @fola_of_afrika on TikTok, the young man said he was a proficient graphics designer while job-hunting.

Nigerian shares tips to land UK jobs

After a while of unsuccessful job-hunting, he discovered tips with which Nigerians can get good jobs in the United Kingdom.

He opined that the two strategies include looking for jobs in one’s industry which did not appeal to the oyinbo people.

Another strategy was being extremely good at your job more than the oyinbo people.

He said:

“Look at your industry and start applying for jobs that are not appealing to the oyinbos. I’m telling you, or you have to be exceptional and be above everybody for them to consider you… If you can do these two things and work on your CV, you’ll start getting calls.”

He noted that those in support and care jobs were predominantly Africans because the oyinbos did not find those kinds of jobs appealing.

He captioned the video:

“Use this strategy to secure a skills-based or corporate job in the UK.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian shares UK jobs tips

Those who came across the post shared their diverse views on his advice, sparking debate among netizens.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Franuel2k said:

"Oga good jobs full everywhere document is the issue limiting a lot of people."

@Omoba said:

"Says who!!! Come to London."

@Hchizzyl ickon said:

"As an aircraft technician I don find tire , you are right."

@Zino A said:

"My brother, you no lie!! But by God's grace..."

@dienpedroesther said:

"I even got an offer letter for a job I was still a student, when I finished and called them they no answer me again till today."

@Iwe said:

"You are absolutely right, this is my story, exactly."

Read more stories on Nigerians in UK

Nigerian lady works as teacher in US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who worked as a teacher in the United States of America celebrated her student’s win.

Her student emerged first in a public speaking competition held at Missouri State University.

Many congratulated her as she jumped and danced after her student was announced the winner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng