Nigerian Man with Masters Degree in UK Shares Tips He Used to Land Good Job Abroad, Sparks Debate
- A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom shared two strategies Africans in the diaspora should put in place to get jobs
- He stated that the strategies worked for him, as he advised other Africans in the diaspora on what they should do
- Those who came across the post shared their diverse views on his advice, sparking debate among netizens
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom shared the strategies he used in getting good jobs abroad.
He narrated his job-hunting ordeal and how he faced disappointments despite having a Master’s degree.
In a video by @fola_of_afrika on TikTok, the young man said he was a proficient graphics designer while job-hunting.
Nigerian shares tips to land UK jobs
After a while of unsuccessful job-hunting, he discovered tips with which Nigerians can get good jobs in the United Kingdom.
He opined that the two strategies include looking for jobs in one’s industry which did not appeal to the oyinbo people.
After Grammy drama Kanye West explains he was misdiagnosed with bipolar, names new condition in clip
Another strategy was being extremely good at your job more than the oyinbo people.
He said:
“Look at your industry and start applying for jobs that are not appealing to the oyinbos. I’m telling you, or you have to be exceptional and be above everybody for them to consider you… If you can do these two things and work on your CV, you’ll start getting calls.”
He noted that those in support and care jobs were predominantly Africans because the oyinbos did not find those kinds of jobs appealing.
He captioned the video:
“Use this strategy to secure a skills-based or corporate job in the UK.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Nigerian shares UK jobs tips
Those who came across the post shared their diverse views on his advice, sparking debate among netizens.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Franuel2k said:
"Oga good jobs full everywhere document is the issue limiting a lot of people."
Portable gets emotional after dragging Olamide, cries out over his bar, shares photos, govt document
@Omoba said:
"Says who!!! Come to London."
@Hchizzyl ickon said:
"As an aircraft technician I don find tire , you are right."
@Zino A said:
"My brother, you no lie!! But by God's grace..."
@dienpedroesther said:
"I even got an offer letter for a job I was still a student, when I finished and called them they no answer me again till today."
@Iwe said:
"You are absolutely right, this is my story, exactly."
Read more stories on Nigerians in UK
- Nigerian Lady in UK Shares Special Way She Greets Her Neighbour
- Man From Ekiti Village Becomes House Owner in UK After Four Years
- Man Vows to Return to Nigeria if He Doesn’t Find Love in UK
Nigerian lady works as teacher in US
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who worked as a teacher in the United States of America celebrated her student’s win.
Her student emerged first in a public speaking competition held at Missouri State University.
Many congratulated her as she jumped and danced after her student was announced the winner.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng