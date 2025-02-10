A Nigerian lady has shared her experience on social media after leaving her job in Nigeria to relocate abroad

According to the lady, she moved to Canada as a Permanent Resident but was unable to secure a job for three months

However, she noted that despite her joblessness, she was happy because she believed that God would eventually come through for her

A Nigerian lady's decision to leave her job and relocate to Canada as a Permanent Resident was met with an unexpected challenge, unemployment.

Despite her best efforts, she was unable to secure a job for three months, a situation that would have made her feel sad.

Lady shares her experience in Canada

The lady, who shared her story on TikTok under the handle @ozy_nwa, revealed that she had made the bold decision to leave behind a good job in Nigeria in pursuit of new opportunities in Canada.

However, her initial excitement soon gave way to frustration as she struggled to find employment.

Despite the setbacks, the lady's faith remained unshaken. She confessed that she had found happiness in her joblessness, fuelled by her conviction that God would eventually come through for her.

In her words:

"POV: You left a good job in Nigeria to relocate to Canada as a PR and didn't get any job for 3 months. Hear me out, I was happy in my joblessness cos I know my God always comes through for me."

Reactions as lady shares experience in Canada

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@skincarewithR said:

"If you tell people back home, they'll think you don't want them to come."

@Emzyscout said:

"That is y u need to be a freelancer e no go worst make u no still see $1000."

@Balogun of Ontario said:

"At a particular time I was tired and my people started begging me not to come back."

@Big teddy said:

"Ike agwulam. I’ve been like ‘where is my dammm job u said is in demand’? Na wetin i sign up for be dis."

@Mishel reacted:

"With PR you’re complaining wetin students will now do ?"

@Dabelucci said:

"This reality keeps me awake deep into the night! A whole licensed pharmacist begging for pharmacy assistant yet nothing. Tinubu 1: Dabby ZERO."

@FanBoy1976 added:

"But my grandfather come here. He couldn't afford to bring his family with him. He lived in a closet department in Toronto, worked for a year until he was able to afford the rest of his family to come over. There wasn't any job placement programs. there wasn't any funds to hand out. There wasn't anything. It was just a boat trip. So if you don't like it, you can always go back home."

