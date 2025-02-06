A female fan of singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has sent him messages on TikTok after his Grammy loss

Singer Tems defeated Davido, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy and others to clinch the Best African Music Performance award at the 67th Grammy

The concerned lady entered Davido's DM to uplift his spirit and what she wrote generated mixed reactions

A lady has caused a stir on social media after showing her followers on TikTok the messages she sent Davido after he failed to win a Grammy at the recent award ceremony.

While tagging Davido on TikTok, the lady hoped he would respond to her messages.

What she sent Davido

The lady, @expensivedesire, told Davido that his fans would not stop loving him despite the outcome of the Grammy award.

She rubbished the award, adding that Davido's cough is sweet music to his fans' ears. She wrote:

"Grammy or no Grammy we ur fans still love you and we will never stop loving you.

"Say you no win this their yeye Grammy Award thing no mean say we no love you again o

"Cough wey you cough na sweet music to our hearing OBO."

See the messages she sent Davido below:

Reactions trail lady's messages to Davido

Danny Brayne said:

"It’s time we all stop ranking or ranting this Grammy the more we doing it we are just making it worse they sees everything if one is eager for something it will never come just let us stop please."

Chase ❤️‍🔥765💯🔥🇰🇷🇳🇬 said:

"If not for amebo that I wan do how I go just waste my data I thought he will reply nhi o ."

COLLINS said:

"But talk true, which of Davido songs you think he fit use win the Grammy award?"

amarachiifenkwe89 said:

"I wish davido will even warn dem to stop nominating him for dis their yeye Grammy sef if dem no say dem no go give am d award."

Richie🪐❤️‍🩹 said:

"Try send message give am say wizkid don buy new Ferrari."

Jellastitches✂️🪡🧵👗 said:

"So Becux David no win Grammy,Grammy don turn yeye."

Ahm Berry👿 said:

"Who else thought he was going to reply."

badsnitch1 said:

"He’s still our big daddy 001 for life."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had made a picture frame of Davido's birthday wish to her.

Lady writes apology letter to Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had penned a heartfelt apology letter to singer Davido.

This came after the lady's remarks against the singer and his fans which earned her a block on X (formerly Twitter). The message she had posted online read:

"Don't mind Davido. His music is painfully wack, and his delusional fanbase only proves how blind they are. You've outgrown him in every way! No wonder he's constantly trying to keep up with the REAL king!"

