A lady made a picture frame of the message she received from Nigerian singer, Davido, on her birthday

The lady earlier requested for the singer to wish her a happy birthday as she made a post, which he did on X

Her next move after Davido’s response raised mixed reactions from many social media users on X

A Nigerian lady’s birthday wish came true after Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, surprised her.

The lady who celebrated her birthday on November 28, 2024, wished the singer to send her a birthday message.

She posted her video and said she’d love the Afrobeat star to wish her a happy birthday.

Surprisingly, Davido granted her request by wishing her a happy birthday on X.

In her latest tweet, she shared a photo of herself holding a picture frame of the singer’s message.

She captioned the photo:

“Good morning @davido.”

Reactions as lady frames Davido’s birthday message to her

Her action was trailed by mixed reactions from netizens who came across her post.

@SpanishOriol said:

"U carry the Frame sleep."

@popvindicate said:

"This thing na big flex ooooo but F C can’t relate."

@Ziyechman said:

"Watch me do the same."

@theonlychap

"you don dey push 40 oh."

@JbrandyOfficial said:

"You don run go snap for pesin bed again."

@thenihiin said:

"I no understand you again o."

