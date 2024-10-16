A Nigerian lady on Elon Musk's X wrote an open apology letter to Afrobeat star Davido after the singer blocked her on the platform

The young woman, identified as @Ashabul_Jannaah, narrated what led to her ordeal with the musician

In the letter, Ashabul_Jannaah revealed that she has not been herself since the OBO restricted her account and made promises to the twin dad

A woman identified on X as @Ashabul_Jannaah has apologised to singer Davido after being barred for criticising his music and fans.

She has previously posted negative comments on his X post, describing his music as "terrible" and his fans as "out of touch."

She initially wrote:

"Don't mind Davido. His music is painfully wack, and his delusional fanbase only proves how blind they are. You've outgrown him in every way! No wonder he's constantly trying to keep up with the REAL king!" she wrote

Coming across her remark, Davido went ahead to block her from seeing anything about him on X's account.

However, after realising she had been blocked and the gravity of her comments, she took to her X account to send a series of apologies, appealing to Davido to unblock her.

She explained that her words were "thoughtless and disrespectful" and understood why Davido had blocked her.

She apologised for her "playful" words, which were inappropriate and needless.

She said that her comments on Davido's wealth and integrity were "low blows" and expressed tremendous regret for them.

She also apologised to Davido's fans, known as the 30BG community, for inciting hate and expressed gratitude for their unwavering support.

She wrote in part:

"Dear @davido I've been tossing and turning over this for days and I need to get this off my chest. I'm truly sorry for the comments I made under your posts. They were thoughtless and disrespectful and I completely understand why you chose to block me.

"I never intended to hurt you or be offensive, but that's exactly what happened. I thought I was just being playful, engaging in the kind of banter that often flies around here. But in hindsight, I see it for what it was: out of line and completely unnecessary."

See the full letter below

Lady spurs reactions with Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@tamiz00:

"Davido blocked you? And now you're apologizing or what?"

@justtruth001:

"i hope you remained blocked for the rest of your life."

@_MayowaSam:

"Celebrities are humans too, I've seen most of your comments under his tweets and I'm always like nah this isn't right. A little kindness goes a long way.

"You can correct/criticize someone without using abusive language."

@Maggiewitdsauce:

"One day one day, una go sit down think about una life and the people wey una don use una cruise ruin. DAVIDO should better keep you in that block industry forever."

