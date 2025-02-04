Nigerian singer Wizkid recently went out with a couple of friends amid the Grammys 202r buzz that ruled the weekend

The Afrrobeats star who was recently appreciated by Bob Marley’s team was spotted in a Lagos beach wearing a white singlet and trousers

What caught the attention of many in the viral video was the two women who followed the musician as he moved around the recreational vicinity

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, best known as Wizkid has shifted the attention of his fans from the 2025 Grammys with a recent clip of him.

A video went viral recently showing the singer on a group outing as they arrived at a beach in Lagos

Wizkid, who earned special appreciation from the late Bob Marley's team at the Grammy Awards, was seen walking down with the people who came with him.

They appeared to be aiming for a boat cruise as they walked towards the jetty. The musician displayed his typical calm aura while dressed casually in a singlet and pants.

The video's highlight was two curvy women following closely behind Wizkid as they headed for a boat, which got many talking. They were dressed in provocative beachwears.

Wizkid’s beach outing with two women trend

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

omotoye.modupeoluwa wrote:

"My idolo still dey enjoy Lagos oo❤️❤️ nothing concern WizKid and Grammy."

@fmt1001 reacted:

"Belike na contract Jada sign just to dey born and sit down house."

@maneekofficial wrote:

"Jada go dey cry."

pel_fer_ said:

"This guy no get any song to release this year, naso so enjoyment."

@sexyanny12 wrote:

"But why are girls with him cause I know he’s a married man Abi e don divorce?"

@Nftmi304 said:

"Aje machala don dey fat ooo since wey he enter 9ja don Dey add weight he be like dem don dey feed BabaNla better homemade food."

misschidel wrote:

"As I don see my idolo update this morning, my tummy don full.. no more food for today."

annn.a590 reacted:

"Na singlet wizzy just dey wear 😂😂😂 and he fit am well."

blackie_bigdreamz22 wrote:

"Da person wen wear singlet follow really predict my oga this time 😂 I sure say Wizkid go go change."

philips001 said:

"When your job is to chill, Mondays will always be fun days, see as women de follow am, women and good life ehnnn."

youfoundsandra15 reacted:

"It’s not easy to be a celebrity,you have to stay composed,because you don’t know who might be making a video of you."

Wizkid goes on night out with mystery lady

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Wizkid and a yet-to-be-identified woman stepped out recently in Lagos, and the video went viral.

The musician was spotted in the night with his guest and was seen reversing his car when people around saw the lady seated in front.

Fans and netizens pointed out what they noticed about them as they included the Essence crooner's baby mama, Jada P, in the discussion.

