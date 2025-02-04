Singer Tems has expressed gratitude to her older colleague Davido after he congratulated her for her Grammy Award win

The prestigious event was held on February 2, 2025, and it had the Love Me Jeje hitmaker bagging the Best African Music Performance category

After Tems reacted to the congratulatory messages, several netizens including Wizkid's fans, dragged Davido

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has appreciated Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known Davido, after he congratulated her for her Grammy Award win.

OBO, as Davido is fondly called, said he was proud of Tems and his American colleague, Chris Brown, after they bagged the prestigious awards.

After Tems responded to Davido's tweet, several rival fans knocked OBO and claimed that he wanted to associate with Tems.

Others observed that Tems did not immediately reply to the Unavailable crooner's tweet, adding that she was bigger than him.

Tems thanks mum, friends after Grammy win

After the 29-year-old won her 2025 Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance, she thanked God and her mum for the achievement. She noted that her mother has been supportive.

The music star also mentioned some of her friends' names and team members who have been there for her in the past years.

A video of Tem's speech at the Grammys was shared online:

Reactions as Tems acknowledges Davido's Grammy comment

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Tems thanked Davido for congratulating her.

@Xandyy_Jay commented:

"You're bigger than all the females in the industry including Davido."

@Homiebishop reacted:

"After 4 eke market days she replied the clout chaser."

@NuJhayhne noted:

“Thank you so much. She no even know wetin she wan talk again. Davido wan use gumbody wound am."

@iamgomez_ said:

"He wan use gumbody finish you."

@olayinka_fr commented:

"He think say you go idolise am."

@GucciStarboi stated:

"He think say you go call am legend."

@iamlegacyfund noted:

"He dey expects you to call am 001."

@goodluck999_ commented:

"Lol dey don finally reply obiyo. Hahahaha."

@DAVECHASE07 said:

"I like as you reply am late. What took you so long to reply? What were you doing to stay too long before you reply 001? I’m just about to step in."

Tems, others slay at 2025 Grammy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 2025 Grammy Awards might have come and gone but moments from the event have continued to make the news.

Nigerian celebs looked radiant in their attires as they turned up at the prestigious event hosted in the USA.

Tems was the star of the night as she bagged an award and showed it off in her gorgeous vintage outfit.

