A Nigerian man has recounted what his pastor said which informed his decision to leave the cleric's church

Despite having five cars, he shared something his pastor said in church one day concerning his wife

Mixed reactions have trailed the man's story as people shared their shocking church experiences

A young man who dumped his former church has narrated how his pastor's statement caused it.

In a now-blown tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the Nigerian youth, @AnomalousPrince, recounted how his pastor urged the church to get his wife a car, saying she doesn't have one.

He left the church over a statement his pastor made. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: JulPo

Source: Getty Images

He said the pastor already has five cars. @AnomalousPrince said he knew he was in the wrong place after the pastor made such a statement. He wrote on X:

"I left my former church the day my Pastor with 5 cars told us in church, “Mummy does not have her own car. Let’s get her one.” I knew I was in the wrong place."

At the time of this report, the young man's tweet had hit 44k likes, over 7k retweets and 1k comments.

His tweet made people open up about their experiences in church.

See his tweet below:

People share their church experiences

@rockd_iva said:

"Your own is good.

"I gave up on my childhood church when the Rev said, ‘Your Rev needs a new car o, let’s come together and make it happen’. I thought it was jokes till a month later I saw new Range Rover in his spot for parking + he used money left to visit Old Trafford for bday."

@Eniolaolq said:

"My siblings are Christians and do attend church service too.

"One day she came back early than usual, na so she say pastor was just asking for different money, one for food, one for building church another one for mummy food.

"Na so she vex dey come house say she no even get any money 😂."

@BiikayPro said:

"My mind started leaving d day they gave me target for fellowship meeting offering. 🤣

"After that several things happened but I still went once in a while. Then one day, pastor said "The Church is not a charity organisation" cos we wanted to help a member in need.

"That was it."

@HonNonsoNwankwo said:

"I learnt from my dad that whenever a pastor ask for what I cannot give my own family, or ask for money to buy what he can live without, quit & run. That's not God's church but Pastor's shop."

@DamonAss101 said:

"Me I left the day they were forcing me to speak in tongues.. I told them speaking in tongues, you have to be filled with the holy Spirit as a herd but this guy was practically teaching me to say macacasaba koboloko lala."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared how his pastor's action made him stop attending church.

Man's unpleasant encounter with Catholic priest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had narrated his unpleasant encounter with a Catholic priest that made him turn his back on anything related to the church.

According to the man, he was a devoted Christian and lived in the church's house during his NYSC programme. He said he cleaned the church every Saturday, counted offerings and helped out with other things.

After completing his NYSC programme, he said he approached his Catholic priest to use his connections to recommend him for a job and what he got was a job that paid N15k.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng