A young Nigerian man has shared his excitement on social media after completing his building project

In a video, he showed off the transformation of the house from the beginning stage until the final project and congratulated himself

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud him

A Nigerian man's impressive achievement in completing his building project has inspired viewers on social media platform, TikTok.

The ambitious man took to social media to flaunt the incredible transformation of the house, from its humble beginnings to its impressive final form.

Nigerian man completes his building project Photo credit: @therealmakanaki/TikTok.

Man proudly shows off completed building project

The proud homeowner, known on TikTok as @therealmakanaki, shared a video that showed the remarkable progress of the project.

As the clip progressed, viewers were treated to an inspiring before-and-after reveal, showing the property's transformation from its foundation level until completion.

The young man's pride and joy were overwhelming as he congratulated himself on a job well done, declaring that he had made his mother proud.

"Congratulations to me. I made mama proud," he said.

Reactions as man shows off house

The video quickly went viral, garnering admiration from TikTok users.

Many flocked to the comments section to offer their heartfelt congratulatory messages and praise the young man's hard work.

@pretty Joyce said:

"Omo how una take dey do am. I don’t even have anything tangible I’m doing that’s putting food on my table. At times I just wonder if I could ever do something like this for myself."

@AKOREDE said:

"Deep down i really want to use this sound for this kind thing. God remember me and my brother mum and Dad need a better home. Oluwa show your faithfulness."

@AvvyCakes reacted:

"I go do the one wey pass this one for my mama, that woman don over suffer for me abeg. Lord keep me alive to make it happen and keep her alive to see the plans. I have for her AMEN."

@Essygold reacted:

"I will surely use this sound soon. God please bless me, my siblings and my good friends. Please God keep my parents alive to witnessed this good news. Amen."

@OBANLA.Rocky stated:

"This is why it’s good to start building your house at young age if money finish you will rest anytime money come again boom you are done congrats."

@Ami lambo said:

"Congratulations to you. I claim it for brothers, my in laws and all the sweet people in my life."

@OLm~ ola commented:

"God please remember me to I need to take care of my brother and sister no parents it’s only me they have God please."

@Blessed boi commented:

"Baba God abeg na my one head this person get oo make me and my brothers put smile for my parents face abeg."

@Gabriel added:

Watch the video below:

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

