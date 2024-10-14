A Nigerian youth revealed he cancelled anything related to church from his life and his former Catholic priest was to blame for it

During his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the man said he was committed to church activities

When he was done with his NYSC, he approached his priest to recommend him for a job, and what happened next disappointed him

A Nigerian man, @daniels_osi, has shared why he stopped attending church.

@daniels_osi shared his story while reacting to a tweet by X influencer @AjeboDanny about Christians who have never asked their pastors for financial help having no right to ask outsiders.

Why man cancelled church from his life

In a viral tweet, @daniels_osi said he was devoted and lived in a church house during his NYSC. He said he cleaned the church every Saturday, counted offerings and helped out with other things.

After his NYSC, @daniels_osi said he approached his Catholic priest to use his connections to recommend him for a job and what he got was a job that paid N15k. This made him turn his back on the church. He wrote:

"During my NYSC, I lived in a church house. Cleaned the church every Saturday, counted offering afterwards, morning mass everyday and every other church activities.

"When I was done with NYSC, I asked the priest to recommend me to his connections for a job, fr said he found a factory job of 6 days a week, 7am to 7pm at 15k/monthly for me at Sumal foods. That was the day I cancelled anything church from my life."

@daniels_osi's tweet sparked outrage from some netizens, causing him to make a follow-up tweet. He tweeted:

"Someone has the connection, not just within the church but everywhere and refused to use it to uplift me which is what we pray for everyday and you all are out here defending.

"When you go to the church, you pray for favour and connections but he has all the connections. So, where do you expect God to manufacture the favour you are praying for, from?

"They're in that position to help you grow. You don't know it because you all love toxic relationships!"

Mixed reactions trail man's his story

@ukwu_ada said:

"You just told Nigeria Twitter you be olodo..prolly those that stole exam papers all through school because tell me why on earth, a graduate will have this entitlement mentality after seeing the 4 walls of the University.

"Not that he didn't help you at all..housed you .. probably fed you, a start-up job as an entry-level( doesn't mean you have to spend the rest of your life doing it). Most of you take a whole lot of things in life granted."

@takeeeasy said:

"Contrary to your experience, I worked around my church CAC in Abuja for four years. They tried to help with good job but it didn’t materialize. Later in 2017, an opportunity came and the church helped me secure an FG job. My church is different."

@emmexlonely said:

"What does that have to do with church 🤷🏼‍♂️ plenty of Una just foolish. Na church duty to find job for you, you don’t know way to organization or facilities that match your studies and sunlit your CV 🤷🏼‍♂️. Mtchew."

@comfortfajugba1 said:

"Someone’s decision shouldn’t result to canceling going to church and besides who were you doing the service for, God or the priest ?"

@tobijubril_ said:

"Nigerians are still defending what the pastor did under the CS, chai una no Dey ever learn."

@Emedymessi said:

"Na you carry yourself go wrong church nau. They no go ever rate you. My own church wey dey come through for me countless times."

