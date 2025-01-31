A Nigerian man has revealed why he decided to leave Nigeria in search of greener pastures in Europe

The man said he was working hard as a teacher in Nigeria but the money he was paid was too meagre

He noted that the N25,000 he was earning was never enough for him to use and take good care of his family

A Nigerian man said he was struggling in Nigeria before he decided it was time to move abroad.

The man said he took the decision after realising that what he was earning was never enough for him.

The man says he was earning N25,000 in Nigeria before moving abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/Italian Davido.

Also, he said the salary he was being paid could not feed his family, leaving him financially insecure.

Man reveals why he relocated to the UK

According to the man who now lives in Europe, he was working as a teacher when he was in Nigeria.

He said his salary back then was N25,000 and it was not enough to pay his family's bills.

The man shared his story in a video posted on TikTok by roving storyteller, Italian Davido.

He said he studied economics and computers in school and noted that he later became a farmer.

"How much was my salary? As a teacher? How much was my salary? I could not pay rent and feed my family with my salary. I'm telling the reality."

Reactions as Nigerian man relocates abroad

@emmanuellabose said:

"This man is grateful may God help him."

@Zamani ZTF said:

"I see the full video. You never see young boy for 20s before way day serious in 3 years for Europe. Na y u say young boy no serious. Some Young boy day serious oh na u never see."

@Biggie said:

"If your situation is like this carry your bag jakpa immediately but if you comfortable in Nigeria receiving at least 400 to 500k every month stay ur country build yourself."

@JUNIOR~JR said:

"Economies computer, that English is called Anglo Saxon and was used in 1938 in Germany before the Celtic English which is the modern one."

@DWORLDBEGELUCHI said:

"Who life favour go think say others are lazy. Many people they receive the 400 or 500k..I left federal Government Job last year to enter Europe too...Who no go no know."

@David said:

"If your like this in Naija, carry your bag move...if you're comfortable stay right there."

@baby bullet said:

"Which one be economic computer again I don't understand pls help with its sir."

@SHANKY said:

"We all know abroad is not easy but is far better than Nigeria how person wan use 25k feed family."

