A Nigerian lady who recently migrated to the United Kingdom said her mother was not aware of her relocation

She revealed she concluded with her siblings notto tell their mother until she had arrived in the UK and explained why

The reason she gave elicited reactions on social media, with many sending her words of encouragement and prayers

A lady who left Nigeria for the UK has revealed that her mum was unaware of her move until after she landed overseas.

She shared a video on TikTok showing when she was headed to the airport amid tears.

She relocated to the United Kingdom without informing her mother. Photo Credit: @nelisa829

Source: TikTok

Why mum wasn't aware of her relocation

The lady, @nelisa829, said she did not tell her mum because she feared the news might make her fall ill.

To prevent that, she and her siblings agreed to keep it away from her mum.

She said they told her mum two days after her arrival and admitted it was tough hiding the whole thing from the woman. She wrote on TikTok:

"This day I was heading to the airport and remembered my mum wasn't aware of my relocation.

"Reasons, she might fall sick which will weigh me down.

"So I concluded with my siblings that we won't tell her till I get to UK.

"Yes, our bond is irreplaceable.

"Though we told her two days later. Thank God she didn't feel it much unlike how she would have felt if I was still in Nigeria. It was so tough hiding all process from her..."

The UK immigrant said a prayer to God about her relocation to the UK.

"God, your daughter is here.

"Please let me not be put to shame.

"May this land of UK favour me."

Watch her video below:

UK immigrant's post elicits reactions

Amarkarhh said:

"The lord will make way for you, ur name will be mentioned in places of high profile and earnings 🙏 the lord that will do this for you will do same for me amen🙏."

eminiadeoluwa said:

"The land will favor you in Jesus name. I receive my own testimony too soon in Jesus name 🙏🙏💞💞💗💗.. sending you hugs 🤗 here."

Adunmi🥰 said:

"I know there’s sponsors visa but no connection but if there’s anyone that can help I’m fully ready🥰🥰🥰 congrats ma’am."

Presh Lala❤️ said:

"God will Bless you with a smooth transition, and provide for all your needs. May you find comfort in God’s presence and peace in the midst of change."

Adedoyin Oje said:

"I can relate,I did the same and immediately I was cleared at the border I couldn’t hold it, I told my brother I wanted to speak to my mum,I couldn’t hold it till I heard her voice.Congratulations sis."

Matteo& Maya's Mum said:

"May the land Favour you in Jesus name 🙏 Similar experience from Lagos to London I cried like a baby. May God crown our efforts with success."

ladysomie said:

"This is my mum also,I can't move out frm where she is,,and I really want to change environment because things is not really working for me here."

Real_Akumalo said:

"So how did you get money to relocate if your salary was 25k!!!! 🤷🏾‍♀️. Just curious."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had relocated to Canada without telling anyone.

Lady relocates to after secretly getting visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had relocated to the United States after keeping her visa a secret.

The lady revealed that she relocated to the US to start a new life and detailed her travelling process on social media.

In a video shared online, the lady showed when she arrived at the Abuja airport and boarded her flight. She also shared a moment during her flight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng