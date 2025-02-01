A married lady has taken to social media to announce that her study visa application was rejected

According to the lady, she had already sold all her furniture and paid her university's fees for a semester when the rejection came

She mentioned the country she had applied to and shared what she did for a month when her visa was not approved

A lady, @gloryandivelin, has announced on the social media platform TikTok that her study visa was denied.

The lady, who wanted to study in the Czech Republic, expected that her visa application would be approved. She said she sold all her furniture, save for her bed.

Her study visa to Czech Republic was denied. Photo Credit: @gloryandivelin

Source: TikTok

She also told her landlord that she was leaving her apartment and had paid her university fees for a semester.

What lady did after visa rejection

When her visa was denied, the lady said she did not leave her apartment for an entire month. She appreciated her husband for being a great support system. Her story on TikTok read:

"My student visa was denied. I had already sold all my furniture, except my bed, and even paid my university fees for one semester.

"I told my landlord I was leaving, so I'd return the apartment, and shopped enough for what was supposed to be a fresh start.

"I didn't leave my apartment for an entire month. Through it all, my husband never gave up on us. Grateful for his constant support."

Watch her video below:

People react to lady's visa denial story

She's chosen by God said:

"I was once in the same condition after I missed my flight ohhh trust it's a difficult moment."

Mellowthepoet🇰🇪🇺🇲 said:

"Sending you all hugs and comfort…it happens but never give up your dream of relocating,When the time is right, the Lord makes it happen."

QueenJudy said:

"If this hasn't happened to you . you won't understand. it's been one year this month, and I thank God I am fine now."

me said:

"Years go, i sold everything and remained with few cloths, few days to travel, govt put a lockdown, no plane was moving 😂😂😂 i almost died."

FIDDY FGN said:

"When you get the university never make travel plns until your VISA is accepted."

giftchande763 said:

"It happened to me but atleast they gave me reasons for the refusal after i reapplied i was granted do not lose hope baby sis."

ladynature1 said:

"Me in December 2022 this stuff is depressing. I told myself I wouldn’t stress over any migration procedure again. When it’s my time God will do it for me."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man was denied a Canadian visa after he presented N100 million as his proof of funds.

Nigerian lady denied US study visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was denied a US study visa after being accepted to 18 schools.

The lady took to social media to break the news and recounted all the preparations she made for graduate studies abroad.

When quizzed about why her visa was denied, the lady revealed it was due to home ties. Her story touched people.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng