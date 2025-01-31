A beautiful Oyinbo lady said she has moved to Nigeria and she posted videos of her journey on TikTok

The lady who said she is a lover of Africa said she also deeply loves Nigeria and now, she is finally in the country

A lot of social media users who are from Nigeria were in her comment section to welcome her to the country

An Oyinbo lady is happy that she has finally landed in Nigeria after expressing love for the country.

The lady is actively sharing her experiences on TikTok and telling people how she likes the country.

The lady expresses her love for Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@ama.cara and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In one of her TikTok videos, the lady, Ama Cara invited her audience to move to Nigeria with her.

In another video, the lady said she loves Nigeria but said the visa to the country was too expensive.

She said in one of her videos:

"I love you Nigeria, but I can't afford your visa fees."

In yet another video, she revealed she was on her way to the country.

She said:

"Move to Nigeria with me. No plan, I’m just going with it. Thank you for all the lovely message, I will post more on this soon."

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said they were welcoming her to the country.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Oyinbo lady moves to Nigeria

@Joshua said:

"Can you share your story as why you would move to nigeria? Would love to hear."

@Bad Berries said:

"Be like say you commit offense for your country."

@BIG STEPPER said:

"Wettin dey happen for Nigeria abeg?"

@paulcaleb18 said:

"Money Wey you for use buy card."

@CATH said:

"I was planning to come August but plans change sadly."

@Savage said:

"That’s a bold step, word of advice, just get a local(your friend) you can put your trust in and never leave their side and you should be okay."

@AUGUST said:

"Y'all forgetting if she bring 60k to Nigeria she's a millionaire and if she meet good people she can multiply that and make times 2 or 3 in a year and have a comfortable life compared to the US."

@Ranzii said:

"Fine girl. Just dey Lagos island, you go dey alright."

@annetitus316 said:

"Let me know I'm visiting Nigeria lagos in sept."

@ßrîzzyßlâçk said:

"Come to delta not just Lagos there’s more to Nigeria than just Lagos and Abuja."

@TOJI said:

"You neva come finish you don dey use depressing music."

@AYO said:

"What God can't do doesn't exist, last year was come with me and my family to the uk/us now vice versa."

Man laments after visiting Nigeria

A Nigerian man who is based abroad cried out over the high price of items as he visited the country.

In a lengthy X post, he wondered how Nigerians survived, stating that things in the country had gotten so bad.

The X post has gone viral, and people who came across it shared their experiences and opinions on the matter.

