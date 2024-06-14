A Nigerian lady working overseas received gifts from her colleagues after giving birth to a boy, in a TikTok video that quickly went viral

In the clip, she expressed her surprise at the unexpected gesture from her coworkers, visibly touched by the heartfelt moment

The video captured her being led to the location of the gifts, her face clearly displaying the thrill and joy of the surprise

Following the birth of her son, a Nigerian lady was pleasantly surprised with gifts from her colleagues, as showcased in a widely shared TikTok video.

Expressing gratitude, she admitted she hadn't anticipated the gesture and was visibly moved by the unexpected tokens of appreciation.

Nigerian lady gifted at work by colleagues. Photo credit: @blackmiyyah01

Source: TikTok

The video, as shared by @blackmiyyah01, captured her heartfelt reaction as she was guided to where the gifts had been placed, her face lighting up with joy at the delightful surprise.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Napoleon said:

“You are lucky to have such colleagues. Typically they don't care if you know you know.”

Ajibike wrote:

“You are lucky oo. Not the ogbanjes I get for my place.”

KMNaturals1 commented:

“This is beautiful, it shows you are nice too.”

Joy Omeh:

“My own workplace na too dey gossip with people them sabi.”

Mazza:

“Sweetest video I’ve watched today. congratulations xx.”

The__Melfords__;

“Awwwwwww, this is beautiful to watch.”

Bella:

“Very lovely na this UK?”

Monumental_MJ:

“This is beautiful.”

Person of wealth:

“My colleagues na werey dem be.”

Tim:

“You are blessed o. Werey ni people yi. You are lucky.”

Dakins_Fashion:

“My one and only selfless miyyah.”

Morpheus:

“Not suprised at all Muslim Nigerians living in uk are so loving and kind, y wouldn’t her friends do the most for her, I’m Igbo btw.”

Nigerian lady gifted by Canadian church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady in the diaspora, @kennybickk1, has caused a stir after she flaunted the items a Canadian church she attended gave her.

Taking out the items from a basket, she shaded those who dislike attending church.

The items include packaged meals, fruits and other food commodities. Her video blew up, with people in Canada enquiring about the church's location.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man astonished his wife with a surprise gift after she delivered their baby in a hospital.

Source: Legit.ng